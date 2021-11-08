Augusta County Clerk’s Office seeks interns for winter semester

Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced today that the Clerk’s Office is again seeking high school and college students who wish to serve as interns.

The Clerk’s Office will provide internship opportunities for the winter semester beginning in January to students who are interested in Virginia government, the Virginia judicial system, or the law.

“For the second winter semester, the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is offering this educational and learning opportunity to young people in the Augusta County area,” Landes said. “Our internships allow young people to see first-hand the work of the Circuit Court and the Clerk’s Office.”

The Clerk’s Office has hosted eight students since the internship program was initiated in 2020. Interns assist staff with several assignments and tasks. Interns may be assigned to work with staff in the civil, criminal, court administration, land record, probate, and accounting divisions in the office.

For those interested in applying to become a Clerk’s Office Intern, they should contact Landes in the Clerk’s Office. Internship candidates will be required to complete an application and submit a cover letter and resume expressing their interest in serving. Students can apply online at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuit-court-clerk/internship-program.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is in downtown Staunton at the Augusta County Courthouse. The clerk serves as the recorder of deeds and probate judge, issues marriage licenses and is the official court administrator for all civil and criminal cases. The clerk creates and maintains all court files and records, prepares court orders and jury lists, contacts jurors and issues summons and court processes.

More information about the services of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuit-court-clerk.

