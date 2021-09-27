Augusta County Clerk’s Office announces fall interns

Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes today announced that Adryanna Reyes and Dagon Wheeler have been named interns for the fall semester.

“We are pleased to have both Adryanna and Dagon join the Clerk’s Office as our fall semester interns as we begin our second year of the Clerk’s Office Internship Program,” Landes said. “We look forward to having both students serving in the office this fall.”

Reyes is a senior at Mary Baldwin University and is majoring in Criminal Justice. She is from Port Richey, Fla. Wheeler is a senior at Fort Defiance High School and is interested in pursuing a career in law. She lives in Mount Solon.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office provides internship and mentorship opportunities to high school and college students. An internship is provided to those students who are interested in Virginia government, the Virginia Judicial System, or the law. The Clerk’s Office Interns assist the Clerk’s Staff with numerous assignments and tasks.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is in Downtown Staunton at the Augusta County Courthouse. The Clerk serves as the recorder of deeds and probate judge, issues marriage licenses and is the official court administrator for all civil and criminal cases. The Clerk creates and maintains all court files and records, prepares court orders and jury lists, contacts jurors and issues summons and court processes.

More information about the services of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuitcourt-clerk.