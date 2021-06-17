Augusta County authorities seeking information on missing man

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen Tuesday in the Churchville area.

Brannen Jay Moore, 45, is 5’10”, 230 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Moore could possibly be operating an older model Oldsmobile sedan.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

