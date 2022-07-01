Augusta County authorities searching for missing 86-year-old man
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at his Staunton home Friday morning.
Robert Ray Rodgers, 86, is 5’9”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Rodgers left his home this morning on foot, and said he was going to walk to Nelson County.
If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.