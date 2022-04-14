Augusta County authorities lead search for runaway teenager
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Wednesday at 10 p.m. and was reported missing today by a family member.
Dakota Lee Pfeilsticker, 15, is 5’9”, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a gray Champion hoodie.
If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.