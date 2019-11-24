Another big night for De’Andre Hunter in Hawks loss

De’Andre Hunter scored 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting in a 119-116 Atlanta Hawks loss to the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

Hunter was also 6-for-10 from three-point range in the game

Hunter, a 2019 UVA Basketball alum, is averaging 11.6 points per game in his rookie NBA season.

Over his last three games, though, the #4 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft is averaging 23.7 points, shooting 54.3 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from three-point range.

Hunter has scored in double-digits in eight straight games.

A first-team All-ACC selection in 2019, Hunter averaged 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists this season as he helped lead Virginia to the 2019 national title.

He was also the ACC and NABC National Defensive Player of the Year.

Story by Chris Graham

