Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
alleghany county wrong way crash on i 64 claims the life of clifton forge woman
News

Alleghany County: Wrong-way crash on I-64 claims the life of Clifton Forge woman

Chris Graham
Published:
interstate 64
(© spiritofamerica – stock.adobe.com)

A two-vehicle crash Monday at 9:45 a.m. on Interstate 64, at the 21-mile marker in Alleghany County took the life of a Stafford man.

According to Virginia State Police, a 1999 Chevrolet Prizm was traveling west, in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 at the 21-mile marker when the Chevrolet struck a 2007 Hyundai Sonata head-on.

Ruth Fridley Brewster, 75, of Clifton Forge, was driving the Chevrolet. Brewster, who was not wearing her seatbelt, was transported by ambulance to Lewis Gale Alleghany Hospital, where she later died.

Kerlin B. Doss, 29, of Stafford, was driving the Hyundai. Doss, who was wearing his seatbelt, was not injured.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

police emergency fire

Amelia County: Cumberland man dies from injuries in weekend car crash
Chris Graham
baltimore ravens

Baltimore Ravens dominant in 27-13 win over New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football
Roger Gonzalez

The Baltimore Ravens moved to 6-3 on the season with an impressive 27-13 win at the New Orleans Saints on Monday night with Lamar Jackson dazzling despite his stats maybe saying otherwise.

virginia tech men's basketball

Big night from transfer Grant Basile keys Virginia Tech to 95-57 win over Delaware State
Roger Gonzalez

Virginia Tech newcomer Grant Basile, a transfer from Wright State, got his Hokie career off on the right foot, scoring 30 points in his debut as Tech won its season opener on Monday night over Delaware State, 95-57.

powerball virginia lottery

Historic $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot on hold due to ‘security requirements’
Crystal Graham
longwood basketball

Longwood puts up good fight, but ultimately falls at #20 Alabama, 75-54
Chris Graham
vmi

VMI Basketball: 20-4 Richmond run puts Keydets away in 69-48 Spiders win
Chris Graham

How Sweatcoin, IMPT, and these cryptocurrency investments will change the world in 2023
Bitcoin Billy