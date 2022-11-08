Alleghany County: Wrong-way crash on I-64 claims the life of Clifton Forge woman

A two-vehicle crash Monday at 9:45 a.m. on Interstate 64, at the 21-mile marker in Alleghany County took the life of a Stafford man.

According to Virginia State Police, a 1999 Chevrolet Prizm was traveling west, in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 at the 21-mile marker when the Chevrolet struck a 2007 Hyundai Sonata head-on.

Ruth Fridley Brewster, 75, of Clifton Forge, was driving the Chevrolet. Brewster, who was not wearing her seatbelt, was transported by ambulance to Lewis Gale Alleghany Hospital, where she later died.

Kerlin B. Doss, 29, of Stafford, was driving the Hyundai. Doss, who was wearing his seatbelt, was not injured.