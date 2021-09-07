All about personal injuries

Each state has its share of personal injury incidents. The state of Arizona is no exception. These occurrences happen anytime and anywhere. They can happen on roads, public places, hospitals – you name it. They can also happen to anyone, no matter what your status is. Once they happen, someone must be responsible. But who? How? Once you become the victim of a personal injury, is there something you can do? Fortunately, there is. You can let the big guns do the job: say hello to personal injury lawyers. Now let’s dive into the concept of personal injuries and learn all we can about them.

Defining a personal injury

A personal injury happens to an individual no matter where they might be or when. It is often the result of a company or individual’s negligence. A personal injury is a legal term for any injury to one’s body, mind, and emotions. Here are some kinds of personal injuries a person might receive:

Dog bites

Vehicular accidents

Malfunctioning product accident

Slips and falls

Medical malpractice

Libel and slander

Road incidents

Public area accidents

Assault and battery

And so on

If a personal injury happens to you or someone you know, the first thing to do is recover. Once you finish that, or at least when you’re up and running, it’s time to move on to the next phase.

Finding someone who can help

You have the option to press charges against those who might be responsible for your personal injury. Who better to help you than personal injury lawyers? A personal injury lawyer is a law specialist who manages personal injury cases and other related matters. These highly-trained individuals will do what it takes so you can enjoy all the compensation you deserve.

Personal injury lawyers can work on the following types of cases:

Wrongful death

Malfunctioning product liability

Motor and car accidents

Assault and battery

Sexual assault

Premises liability

Public place injuries

Employee work compensation

Medical malpractice

And so much more

All about damages

Once you get in touch with a lawyer, you will eventually receive what courts call “damages.” Damages are what victims get as compensation for any injuries they sustain. There are three types of damage: general, special, and punitive.

General damage: General damage refers to the things that money has no inclination to. This includes emotional trauma, compensation for loss, wrongful injury or death, and so much more.

Special damage: This variation refers to anything that has a monetary value attached to it. Some examples include medical expenses, item replacement, property repair, lost wages, and so on.

Punitive damage: Punitive damage is unlike special or general damage. It is a form of punishment to anyone responsible for the injury or loss of human life. Courts issue punitive damages against organizations and individuals who meant to cause harm or negligence.

Hiring a personal injury lawyer

There are literally thousands of law firms and private law practitioners out there. So you don’t have to worry about going to other places when it comes to hiring legal assistance. Plus, you can head online to look for a law firm that will suit your needs. It all depends on how you make your approach. You can also find a law practitioner who specializes only in a type of personal injury. An example would be an aircraft accident lawyer.

Will it be expensive?

That actually depends on the type of firm or legal practice you decide to hire. Some lawyers would charge clients by the hour. While there are others that prefer the contingency fee. Companies and professionals allow contingency fees. Contingency fees let anyone have access to legal services. It does not matter how rich or poor they are. What happens is that a lawyer will only charge you after the resolution of a case. Once you claim your financial compensation, the attorney will get a cut of what you will get. In addition, there are other determinants that affect how much your expenditure will become. Some of them include the following:

Court and marshaling costs

Potential witness expenses

Postal fees

Scene investigation expenditures

Travel charges

Trial preparation payments

Information collection payments

Evidence gathering charges

As a conclusion

A personal injury can happen to anyone. It could happen to your best friend, spouse, or even you. So what you can do is to contact a personal injury lawyer who can help you claim compensation. They will handle all the legal aspects of the job, so you can focus on regaining back your mental and physical health. For further information, you can read a comprehensive article about the statute of limitations for car accident cases in Arizona here.

Story by Egon Catra