Aldrete breaks shutout in eighth with homer, but Squirrels fall short in 5-1 loss to Erie
The Richmond Flying Squirrels trailed early and lost, 5-1, against the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday night at The Diamond.
The Flying Squirrels (65-71, 25-42) were held to four hits on the night and had six total baserunners against four SeaWolves pitchers.
Erie (80-57, 41-27) captured a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Danny Serretti punched an RBI single to right field.
Andrew Navigato gave the SeaWolves a 3-0 advantage in the fifth with a two-run homer against Richmond starter Keaton Winn (Loss, 2-3).
The SeaWolves extended their lead to 5-0 in the top of the seventh with a sacrifice fly from Dane Myers and a run-scoring single by Quincy Nieporte.
Carter Aldrete broke the shutout in the bottom of the eighth with a solo home run to close the score to 5-1. Aldrete has homered in back-to-back games and has totaled four hits with four RBIs in the last two days.
Blake Rivera tossed a scoreless sixth inning with two strikeouts in his first appearance since July 30.
In the top of the ninth inning, Tanner Andrews gave up a double and a walk but responded with a strikeout and a double play to hold the SeaWolves scoreless.
Tyler Fitzgerald broke for home plate off a triple but was tagged out on a relay from right field. Diego Rincones flared a single to left field but was left stranded in a scoreless ninth inning.
Erie starter Wilmer Flores (Win, 6-4) carried a no-hitter through five innings until Ricardo Genoves led off the sixth with a single. Flores allowed three baserunners off one hit and two walks with eight strikeouts through six scoreless innings.
Right-handed pitcher Matt Frisbee (5-10, 5.28) will start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Chance Kirby (8-3, 2.63) for Erie.
