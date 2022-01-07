Albemarle County warming centers, water access locations for the weekend

Albemarle County will have warming centers and water access locations open to the public over the upcoming weekend.

Warming centers are for those who need to warm up, shower, access WiFi, and charge devices. Warming centers are not available for sheltering overnight.

Water access locations may have drinking/bottled water, while others will have agricultural/non-potable filling stations for livestock and household use.

Please note, not all services are available at all locations. Read carefully for available services at each location.

All locations are open Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Warming centers

Baker-Butler Elementary School at 2740 Proffit Road in Charlottesville – Showers, water, WiFi, and electricity.

Monticello High School at 1400 Independence Way in Charlottesville – Showers, water, WiFi, and electricity.

Greenwood Community Center 865 Greenwood Road in Crozet – Water, WiFi, and electricity.

Scottsville Community Center at 250 Page Street in Scottsville – Water, WiFi, and electricity.

Drinking water access

Earlysville Fire Department at 283 Reas Ford Road in Earlysville – potable water

North Garden Fire Department at 4907 Plank Road in North Garden – potable water

Agricultural/non-potable water access

Hollymead Fire Rescue (Station 12) at 3575 Lewis and Clark Drive – non-potable filling station

Scottsville Fire Department at 141 Irish Road in Scottsville – non-potable filling station

Covid protocols are in place. Visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing. Available center locations will be updated each day as confirmed.

