Albemarle County Fire Rescue welcomes new firefighters

Albemarle County Fire Rescue introduced its newest class of firefighters at a recent ceremony.

Fourteen career Firefighter/EMTs from ACFR’s Recruit School 19 were sworn into service at the ceremony.

During their 24 weeks of training, the Recruits were certified as Firefighters and Emergency Medical Technicians, and trained to respond to Hazardous Materials, Vehicle Rescue, and Technical Rescue incidents.

In addition, they are now certified Car Seat Installation Technicians.

“ACFR personnel are highly trained and motivated to provide the highest quality service to the residents of Albemarle,” Chief Dan Eggleston said. “As brand-new firefighters, this class is trained to serve as functional members of the ACFR team, and we warmly welcome them to the family.”

In 2020, ACFR began the implementation of an 18-month long staffing initiative to respond to the growing needs of our county while more efficiently utilizing personnel. To respond to those growing needs and fully implement the new staffing strategy, ACFR needed to expand its team of responders.

Through a $1.9 million FEMA grant and the approved Fiscal Year 2021 Budget, the department has been hiring, training, and placing into service a total of 22 new positions over the span of 18 months and three recruit schools. This is the third of those recruit schools and will be placed into service in August 2021.

The new Probationary Firefighters began their assignments in ACFR Stations on June 26 to complete their field training.

Stuart Dalton

Jordan Divine

Joshua Euhus

William Filippelli

Michael Karr

Joshua King

David Marshall

Colin Mayry

Maxwell Morgan

Andre Miles-Redmond

Eric Opoku

Caleb Shetler

Marvin Tapia

Brett Turner