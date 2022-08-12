Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to structure fire on Old Trail Drive
Units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 1000 block of Old Trail Drive in Crozet for a reported fire in a structure at 5:28 p.m. Thursday.
The first apparatus arrived on scene six minutes after dispatch. While in route the incoming units observed a large column of smoke in the area, indicative of a fire. When they arrived on scene, they observed fire coming from the residence.
Occupants were home and observed the fire in its beginning. One occupant was transported via Western Albemarle Rescue Squad to UVA for smoke inhalation. Crews did rescue two box turtles from the residence.
The fire caused extensive damage to one unit displacing the residents.
The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that the fire started in a pickup truck in the garage and traveled to the deck where it ignited a propane tank under a grill. The damage is estimated at $450,000.