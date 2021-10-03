Albemarle County Fire Rescue: Learn the sounds of fire safety

To commemorate Fire Prevention Week, Albemarle County Fire Rescue will be sharing safety tips on its social media accounts, highlighting the importance of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, and what to do when you hear chirps or beeps.

Additionally, staff from ACFR’s Community Risk & Resiliency section will be popping up around the county for conversations with community members.

Monday, Oct. 4, 1-3 p.m., at Target (312 Connor Dr, Charlottesville)

(312 Connor Dr, Charlottesville) Tuesday, Oct. 5, 1-3 p.m. at Dick’s Sporting Goods (120 Wegmans Way Building 200 Ste A, Charlottesville)

(120 Wegmans Way Building 200 Ste A, Charlottesville) Friday, Oct. 8, 1-3 p.m. at Crossroads Store (4916 Plank Rd, North Garden)

(4916 Plank Rd, North Garden) Saturday, Oct. 9, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival (1075 Park Ln, Crozet)