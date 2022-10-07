Menu
albemarle county fire at clubhouse in keswick contained no damage no injuries
Local

Albemarle County: Fire at clubhouse in Keswick contained, no damage, no injuries

News Desk
Last updated:
fire
Photo courtesy Albemarle County Fire/Rescue

Volunteer and career units from Albemarle County were dispatched to the report of a fire at the clubhouse building on Crawford Way in Keswick.

The first apparatus arrived on the scene eight minutes after dispatch to find a fire in a dryer on the basement level of the building. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire that had been contained in a laundry room.

Two individuals were in the building at the time of the fire, and both were able to evacuate safely. There were no reported injuries at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office. There was no damage to the building as the sprinkler system was activated and helped to keep the fire contained.

News Desk

