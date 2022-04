Albemarle County Community Development accepting digital applications

The Albemarle County Community Development Department is now accepting and processing digital applications.

You have two ways to submit digitally:

Applications will be processed using the following prioritization: Camino applications, digital submissions, and paper applications.

Applications submitted on paper will be converted into a digital format. For paper submissions, please only submit a single paper copy, not multiple copies as previously directed. For application submissions through Camino and the digital submissions option, no paper copies are necessary — from site plans to construction drawings.

Should you have application related questions, email ApplicationServices@albemarle.org or call 434-296-5832.

