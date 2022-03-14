Activists plan virtual rally to plan next steps in fight against Mountain Valley Pipeline

Published Monday, Mar. 14, 2022, 3:19 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

On Thursday, April 7, hundreds will gather on Zoom for We Believe We Will Win: A Rally to Stop the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The virtual event will bring together community leaders in Virginia and West Virginia to share how they achieved earlier wins in the fight, what it will take to stop this disastrous pipeline, and how you can help.

Details

WHEN & WHERE: Thursday, April 7 at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on Zoom (register here)

WHO: Community leaders on the frontlines of the Mountain Valley Pipeline fight. Speakers include:

Karenna Gore, Executive Director, Center for Earth Ethics

Anita Royston, President, Pittsylvania County NAACP

Crystal Cavalier-Keck, Co-founder, Seven Directions of Service

Desiree Shelley Flores, Climate Justice Organizer, Mothers Out Front

Autumn Leah Crowe, Program Director, West Virginia Rivers

Russell Chisholm, Co-Chair, Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights Coalition (POWHR)

MC: Joshua Vana, Director, ARTivism Virginia