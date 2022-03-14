Activists plan virtual rally to plan next steps in fight against Mountain Valley Pipeline
On Thursday, April 7, hundreds will gather on Zoom for We Believe We Will Win: A Rally to Stop the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
The virtual event will bring together community leaders in Virginia and West Virginia to share how they achieved earlier wins in the fight, what it will take to stop this disastrous pipeline, and how you can help.
Details
WHEN & WHERE: Thursday, April 7 at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on Zoom (register here)
WHO: Community leaders on the frontlines of the Mountain Valley Pipeline fight. Speakers include:
- Karenna Gore, Executive Director, Center for Earth Ethics
- Anita Royston, President, Pittsylvania County NAACP
- Crystal Cavalier-Keck, Co-founder, Seven Directions of Service
- Desiree Shelley Flores, Climate Justice Organizer, Mothers Out Front
- Autumn Leah Crowe, Program Director, West Virginia Rivers
- Russell Chisholm, Co-Chair, Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights Coalition (POWHR)
- MC: Joshua Vana, Director, ARTivism Virginia