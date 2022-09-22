AccuWeather: New development could be danger to U.S. next week

AccuWeather forecasters are looking ahead to the next tropical threat behind Hurricane Fiona and are cautioning about new development in the Atlantic basin that could be a danger to the mainland United States late next week.

After the Atlantic basin was virtually dormant throughout August, the month of September has been crackling with tropical activity.

The system that is of greatest concern for people in the Caribbean, and perhaps the U.S., is a strong tropical wave, which AccuWeather is currently referencing as a tropical rainstorm.

This same system is designated Invest 98L by the National Hurricane Center and was located near the northcentral coast of South America Wednesday.

“This is the most significant threat for the U.S. mainland we’ve had this hurricane season,” said Jonathan Porter, AccuWeather chief meteorologist.

“If the main brunt of the tropical rainstorm is able to avoid drifting over South America, it can evolve into a full-fledged tropical storm anytime through Friday while over the eastern Caribbean,” said Paul Pastelok. AccuWeather lead long-range meteorologist.

Even though initial organization and strengthening may be a bit slow with the system, it could begin to rapidly intensify as it reaches the central and western Caribbean from this weekend to early next week, Pastelok said.

The next three names on the Atlantic list of tropical storms this season are Hermine, Ian and Julia.