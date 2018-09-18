ACC releases 2018-19 UVA women’s basketball schedule
The ACC released the 2018-19 women’s basketball schedules for its member institutions on Tuesday (Sept. 18). UVA will play 29 regular-season games, including 16 contests at John Paul Jones Arena.
ACC Schedule
Virginia will face each of its 14 conference opponents during the 16-game league schedule. The Cavaliers will play six opponents solely at home (Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State and Wake Forest), six only on the road (Clemson, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt and Syracuse) and two opponents, Virginia Tech and Louisville, in home-and-away series. The ACC women’s basketball tournament will take place at the Greensboro Coliseum from March 6-10.
Non-Conference Highlights
The Cavaliers open the season at home on Friday, Nov. 9, hosting Mississippi State, a team that has been the national runner-up each of the last two seasons. The annual Cavalier Classic Tournament will take place this year over Thanksgiving Weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 24-25, and will feature Central Michigan, Chattanooga and Saint Louis. Field Trip Day will be on Tuesday, Nov. 20 featuring a special 11 a.m. start time when the Cavaliers host NC A&T. For more information on that event, please visit this link: https://wahoowa.net/18FieldTripDayInformation.
Virginia will play at Michigan State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge (Nov. 28). The Cavaliers also travel to face Kentucky (Nov. 15), Old Dominion (Nov. 18) and in a tournament in Orlando featuring Alabama and South Florida (Dec. 20-21).
Broadcast Information
The schedule features five regular-season games that will be televised, including the Kentucky game that will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Virginia will have four regular-season games this season televised by Raycom Sports, including home contests against Wake Forest and Georgia Tech. At least 21 additional contests will be available on ACC Network Extra.
Team Highlights
Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame member Tina Thompson begins her first season at the helm of a team that advanced to the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. Thompson is a two-time Olympic Games Gold Medalist (2004, 2008) and was the number-one pick in the inaugural 1997 WNBA draft, guiding the Houston Comets to the first four WNBA Championships (1997-2000). The nine-time WNBA All-Star was named one of the WNBA Top 15 Players of all time in 2011 and will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September.
Thompson will be guiding a veteran squad led by junior guards Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) and Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) as well as 2018 All-ACC Defensive Team member, junior center Felicia Aiyeotan (Lagos, Nigeria).
UVA Women’s Basketball 2018-19 Schedule
- Fri. Nov. 9 MISSISSIPPI STATE 7:00 PM ACCNE
- Thu. Nov. 15 at Kentucky 8:30 PM SEC Network
- Sun., Nov. 18 at Old Dominion 2:00 PM
- Tue. Nov. 20 NC A&T 11:00 AM ACCNE
- Sat. Nov. 24 CENTRAL MICHIGAN 2:00 PM ACCNE
- Sun. Nov. 25 SAINT LOIUS 3:30 PM ACCNE
- Wed. Nov. 28 at Michigan State 7:00 PM ACCNE
- Sun. Dec. 2 COPPIN STATE 2:00 PM ACCNE
- Wed. Dec. 5 AMERICAN 7:00 PM ACCNE
- Sat. Dec. 8 RADFORD 2:00 PM ACCNE
- Thu. Dec. 20 vs Alabama 4:00 PM
- Fri. Dec. 21 vs South Florida 4:00 PM
- Sun. Dec. 30 CHARLOTTE 2:00 PM ACCNE
- Thu. Jan. 3 FLORIDA STATE 7:00 PM ACCNE
- Sun. Jan. 6 at Clemson 2:00 PM ACCNE
- Thu. Jan. 10 VIRGINIA TECH 7:00 PM ACCNE
- Sun. Jan. 13 NC STATE 2:00 PM ACCNE
- Thu. Jan. 17 at Louisville 7:00 PM ACCNE
- Thu. Jan. 24 at Pitt 7:00 PM ACCNE
- Sun. Jan. 27 WAKE FOREST 3:00 PM Raycom
- Thu. Jan. 31 at Syracuse 7:00 PM ACCNE
- Sun. Feb. 3 at Miami 1:00 PM ACCNE
- Thu. Feb. 7 BOSTON COLLEGE 7:00 PM ACCNE
- Sun. Feb. 10 DUKE 2:00 PM ACCNE
- Sun. Feb. 17 at North Carolina 3:00 PM Raycom
- Thu. Feb. 21 LOUISVILLE 7:00 PM ACCNE
- Sun. Feb. 24 GEORGIA TECH 3:00 PM Raycom
- Thu. Feb. 28 at Virginia Tech 7:00 PM ACCNE
- Sun. Mar. 3 at Notre Dame 12:30 PM Raycom
Season Ticket Information
Reserved seating will be available in sections 102-104 and sections 112-114 with all the remaining seats classified as general admission.
Reserved seat season tickets are $75 per seat or $60 per seat for UVA faculty and staff. General admission season tickets are $65 per seat or $52 for UVA faculty and staff. All courtside seat season tickets are $150 for the women’s basketball season.
Women’s basketball season ticket holders receive numerous benefits for the 2018-19 season, including savings of up to 50 percent off single-game ticket prices. In addition, all season ticket holders receive a reserved parking permit for parking in the John Paul Jones Arena lot.
Health System Hoos Ticket Information
A Health System Hoos season ticket is available to be purchased by current UVA Health System faculty and staff. Seating for Health System Hoos members will be in general admission seats in the lower level of John Paul Jones Arena. The cost of the Health System Hoos season ticket will be $37.50 for UVA Health System faculty and staff and will also include a $5 concessions voucher to all weekend games.
UVA Health System employees interested in purchasing a season ticket as part of this program should contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office.
Single-Game Tickets
Reserved seat and general admission single-game tickets will go on sale Monday, October 1. New this year for all regular-season home games, available reserved single-game tickets can be purchased for $8 online, via mobile devices or for $10 at the John Paul Jones ticket office on game day. General admission single-game tickets are $5 and in advance and $8 at the John Paul Jones ticket office locations on game day.
How to Purchase Tickets
For more information or to purchase season tickets, fans should contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821). Fans can also purchase tickets online at VirginiaSports.com or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.