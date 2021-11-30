ACC Network, Comcast finally come to deal

Comcast, ESPN and the ACC have come to a deal that will have the cable giant beginning distribution of the ACC Network to its Xfinity customers in the coming weeks.

We don’t have an exact date. The coming weeks thing is as specific as we can get, per a release from the ACC.

The deal, two-plus years in the making, is part of Comcast and The Walt Disney Company’s content carriage agreement renewal that will continue to make Disney’s programming available to Xfinity TV customers.

With the addition of Comcast, ACCN is now fully distributed with every major satellite, telco and digital provider across the country, and available to nearly 90 million households.

Translation: big bucks for member schools, and probably bad news for the folks who make Tac Glasses and Tac Shavers, and other as seen on TV products, who have been able to take advantage of the availability of cheap commercials.

“ACCN provides tremendous value to college sports fans, and we are excited about this agreement with Comcast, which ensures subscribers will have access to the full slate of content offered on ACCN and ACCNX,” said Ilan Ben-Hanan, Senior Vice President, Programming & Acquisitions, ESPN. “ACC fans will now have the opportunity to watch ACCN’s extensive lineup of live sporting events, studio shows and original programming in the coming weeks.”

“We are thrilled that ACC Network has reached full distribution with the addition of Comcast to our already robust lineup of providers,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “ACC Network, led by Jimmy Pitaro and Burke Magnus, continues to be an outstanding partner that does a tremendous job of showcasing our student-athletes, coaches and programs. This is a milestone moment in the short history of ACCN, and we appreciate the continued leadership at Disney, ESPN and ACCN for working diligently to make this a reality.”

ACCN annually televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports, including football, baseball, softball, field hockey, volleyball, wrestling, men’s and women’s basketball, lacrosse and soccer, plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming.

