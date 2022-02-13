ACC Bubble Watch: Movers and shakers after a busy Saturday

No real upsets on Saturday, unless you count Miami’s win at Wake Forest, which was mild, at best.

Duke and Notre Dame both won on the road. Virginia and Virginia Tech set up a huge Bubble Watch game on Big Monday in Blacksburg.

The latest:

Duke

Record: 21-4 (11-3 ACC)

SOS: 54

BPI: 9

NET: 11

Sagarin: 7

KPI: 17

Avg.: 11.0

Q1: 5-1

Q2: 3-2

Q3: 6-1

Q4: 7-0

Prospects: Lock. Duke’s next month is more about seeding. Can Duke move up to the two seed line?

North Carolina

Record: 18-7 (10-4 ACC)

SOS: 36

BPI: 28

NET: 38

Sagarin: 28

KPI: 40

Avg.: 33.5

Q1: 0-7

Q2: 4-0

Q3: 8-0

Q4: 6-0

Prospects: Still no wins in Q1. Still an eight or nine seed right now.

Wake Forest

Record: 20-6 (10-5 ACC)

SOS: 152

BPI: 35

NET: 40

Sagarin: 43

KPI: 53

Avg.: 42.8

Q1: 1-3

Q2: 4-3

Q3: 6-0

Q4: 9-0

Prospects: Hard to imagine they’re not in. Slotting as an 11 seed at the present moment.

Virginia Tech

Record: 15-10 (7-7 ACC)

SOS: 98

BPI: 21

NET: 39

Sagarin: 31

KPI: 86

Avg.: 44.3

Q1: 0-5

Q2: 4-3

Q3: 5-2

Q4: 6-0

Prospects: Work to do. The computers continue love the Hokies despite a weak strength of schedule rating and zero Q1 wins.

Notre Dame

Record: 18-7 (11-3 ACC)

SOS: 86

BPI: 54

NET: 56

Sagarin: 53

KPI: 55

Avg.: 54.5

Q1: 2-5

Q2: 3-1

Q3: 8-1

Q4: 4-0

Prospects: Work to do, despite being tied for first in the ACC. Ten spots below Virginia Tech in the average rating. Just weird.

Miami

Record: 18-7 (10-4 ACC)

SOS: 48

BPI: 68

NET: 67

Sagarin: 69

KPI: 28

Avg.: 58.0

Q1: 4-1

Q2: 4-4

Q3: 6-2

Q4: 4-0

Prospects: Work to do. I don’t get the computers’ lack of love for Miami. Four Q1 wins, a solid SOS, and yet the computers have them sixth among our ACC teams. Very odd.

Virginia

Record: 16-9 (10-5 ACC)

SOS: 105

BPI: 60

NET: 77

Sagarin: 56

KPI: 72

Avg: 66.3

Q1: 2-4

Q2: 4-1

Q3: 3-4

Q4: 7-0

Prospects: Lots of work still to do. Q1 games with Duke and at Virginia Tech and at Miami are huge. Win two of those three, and hold serve in Q3 games with FSU and Louisville, and they’re in.

Story by Chris Graham