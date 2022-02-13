ACC Bubble Watch: Movers and shakers after a busy Saturday
No real upsets on Saturday, unless you count Miami’s win at Wake Forest, which was mild, at best.
Duke and Notre Dame both won on the road. Virginia and Virginia Tech set up a huge Bubble Watch game on Big Monday in Blacksburg.
The latest:
Duke
Record: 21-4 (11-3 ACC)
SOS: 54
BPI: 9
NET: 11
Sagarin: 7
KPI: 17
Avg.: 11.0
Q1: 5-1
Q2: 3-2
Q3: 6-1
Q4: 7-0
Prospects: Lock. Duke’s next month is more about seeding. Can Duke move up to the two seed line?
North Carolina
Record: 18-7 (10-4 ACC)
SOS: 36
BPI: 28
NET: 38
Sagarin: 28
KPI: 40
Avg.: 33.5
Q1: 0-7
Q2: 4-0
Q3: 8-0
Q4: 6-0
Prospects: Still no wins in Q1. Still an eight or nine seed right now.
Wake Forest
Record: 20-6 (10-5 ACC)
SOS: 152
BPI: 35
NET: 40
Sagarin: 43
KPI: 53
Avg.: 42.8
Q1: 1-3
Q2: 4-3
Q3: 6-0
Q4: 9-0
Prospects: Hard to imagine they’re not in. Slotting as an 11 seed at the present moment.
Virginia Tech
Record: 15-10 (7-7 ACC)
SOS: 98
BPI: 21
NET: 39
Sagarin: 31
KPI: 86
Avg.: 44.3
Q1: 0-5
Q2: 4-3
Q3: 5-2
Q4: 6-0
Prospects: Work to do. The computers continue love the Hokies despite a weak strength of schedule rating and zero Q1 wins.
Notre Dame
Record: 18-7 (11-3 ACC)
SOS: 86
BPI: 54
NET: 56
Sagarin: 53
KPI: 55
Avg.: 54.5
Q1: 2-5
Q2: 3-1
Q3: 8-1
Q4: 4-0
Prospects: Work to do, despite being tied for first in the ACC. Ten spots below Virginia Tech in the average rating. Just weird.
Miami
Record: 18-7 (10-4 ACC)
SOS: 48
BPI: 68
NET: 67
Sagarin: 69
KPI: 28
Avg.: 58.0
Q1: 4-1
Q2: 4-4
Q3: 6-2
Q4: 4-0
Prospects: Work to do. I don’t get the computers’ lack of love for Miami. Four Q1 wins, a solid SOS, and yet the computers have them sixth among our ACC teams. Very odd.
Virginia
Record: 16-9 (10-5 ACC)
SOS: 105
BPI: 60
NET: 77
Sagarin: 56
KPI: 72
Avg: 66.3
Q1: 2-4
Q2: 4-1
Q3: 3-4
Q4: 7-0
Prospects: Lots of work still to do. Q1 games with Duke and at Virginia Tech and at Miami are huge. Win two of those three, and hold serve in Q3 games with FSU and Louisville, and they’re in.
Story by Chris Graham