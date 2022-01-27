Abigail Spanberger to host virtual telephone town hall

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger will host an open, public telephone town hall on Thursday focused on a range of issues facing families, seniors, and businesses in Virginia’s Seventh District.

The virtual event – scheduled for 7:30 p.m. – will also be livestreamed via video on Spanberger’s congressional website and Facebook page.

To join the interactive telephone town hall, constituents should dial in to 833-380-0670. To watch the conversation live, Virginians can go to spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.

During the interactive event, Spanberger will take calls and comments directly from Virginians and answer questions about her ongoing priorities in the U.S. House of Representatives. Additionally, she will give an update on a range of issues impacting the Commonwealth as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuilds its economy.

“Since first arriving in Congress, I have been committed to hearing directly from those I serve. And during the pandemic, these telephone town halls have been a reliable and productive way to reach Virginians wherever is safest or most convenient for them,” said Spanberger.

“On Thursday night, I look forward to yet another opportunity to update our neighbors on my recent work in the U.S. House — particularly my efforts to lower prescription drug costs, invest in our nation’s physical infrastructure, strengthen public safety, and protect our democracy. I am honored to serve this community in Congress, and I hope many Virginians will share their questions, concerns, and feedback. By prioritizing these sorts of open conversations and by working together, we can build a stronger future for our Commonwealth’s kids, families, and economy.”