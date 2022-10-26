‘A clear path forward:’ Metro’s Silver Line to resume service before Thanksgiving

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced an agreement Tuesday with the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission to allow for the opening of the Silver Line before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Metro Board Chair Paul C. Smedberg announced Tuesday the gradual return of all 7000-series railcars to passenger service.

“This is a win for customers, and we are grateful to Senators Warner and Kaine for their leadership to reach an agreement that will safely return more 7Ks to service,” Smedberg said in a press release.

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia provided a statement about the agreement.

“After brokering productive discussions with WMATA and Metro Safety Commission last week and over the weekend, we are pleased to see a plan that will allow more 7000 series cars back on the tracks ahead of the busy holiday season. This plan, if carefully followed, will allow the safe and timely opening of the Silver Line to Dulles by Thanksgiving, assuming the remaining routine matters are handled diligently. Once open, the Silver Line will alleviate road congestion and enhance access to economic, entertainment, and travel opportunities in the region—all without compromising rider safety. We look forward to continuing to work with WMATA and the Metro Safety Commission to provide oversight over the careful execution of this plan.”

General Manager of Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke thanked the Safety Commission for their collaboration “on reaching this important safety milestone, so we have a clear path forward.”

“With this approval and close collaboration on the Silver Line extension safety report, Metro will be able to set an opening date in the near future,” Clarke said in the press release.

Metro is permitted to place more 7Ks into passenger service after a revised railcar return to service plan. More 7Ks on the rail will open the Silver Line extension before Thanksgiving and reduce crowding on the Red Line. Specific timeframes and well-defined steps are identified in the plan for Metro to safely return the trains to service. Since June, 694 rail cars have been inspected more than 720,000 times and operated safely over 3 million miles of rail.