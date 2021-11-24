5 tips to avoid a car accident in Fort Lauderdale, FL

With more than 341,000 crashes occurring in Florida every year, road traffic collisions can seem impossible to avoid. Even though nearly 19,000 people were injured due to collisions in Broward County last year alone, there are ways to reduce the risk of being involved in an incident.

To help you stay safe on the roads, take a look at these five tips to avoid a car accident in Fort Lauderdale:

1. Know the roads in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Accidents can occur anywhere, but some intersections or highways are known hotspots. In fact, when you call car accident lawyers you’ll find that they often assist clients who have been injured in accidents on the same roads or intersections. In Fort Lauderdale, the intersection between Las Olas and A1A is a notoriously dangerous spot, for example, so be sure to take extra care if you’re driving in this area.

2. Avoid distractions when driving

Distracted driving can be a serious risk factor when it comes to accidents. Whether it’s having the radio too loud, glancing at your phone, or even your kids making a noise in the backseat, any type of distraction can increase the likelihood of a collision occurring. To avoid being distracted when you’re behind the wheel, take preventative measures. Switching your phone off, turning the radio down, and taking toys in the car to keep kids entertained are easy yet effective ways to ensure you can concentrate on the road.

3. Keep your car well-maintained

A poorly kept vehicle can easily cause an accident and driving an unsafe vehicle could even be a crime. Even though Florida doesn’t have yearly car inspection laws, it’s a best practice to get your car serviced regularly to make sure the vehicle you’re driving isn’t putting you, your passengers, or other road users at risk. Having the car serviced biannually or annually can help to keep it in good working order and minimize the risk of a crash occurring.

4. Wear a seatbelt

Wearing a seatbelt in a vehicle can save your life if an accident does occur, which is why it’s so important to buckle up every time you travel. In 2019, 42% of people fatally injured on Florida’s roads weren’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. While wearing a seatbelt might not mean you avoid an accident, it can certainly increase your chances of survival and protect you from sustaining serious or life-threatening injuries.

5. Keep your distance when you are driving

When you’re on the road, be sure to leave a reasonable distance between your vehicle and others on the road. If another vehicle comes to a sudden stop and you’re traveling too close to them, you may be unable to avoid a collision. By always ensuring that you leave yourself enough time to come to a complete stop, you can avoid potential car accidents and keep yourself safe.

Be a careful driver to reduce the risk of accidents and injuries in Fort Lauderdale, FL

You might assume that you become a more careful driver with experience, but this isn’t always the case. You could become complacent as you spend more time on the road. You also never know what kind of other drivers are on the road.

By remaining vigilant and knowing what the risks are, you can reduce the risk of a car accident occurring and help to improve road safety in Fort Lauderdale. If you are injured in a car crash, especially if someone else wasn’t careful, Fort Lauderdale car accident lawyers will be positioned to help you make things right.

Story by Boris Dzhingarov

