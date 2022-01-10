5 tips for ranking #1 in SEO

Published Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, 10:55 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The world is crazy, and the crazier it gets, the harder it becomes for businesses to stand out from all the noise. The marketing world has always been a changing landscape, but there is possibly no other time in history when it has been changing as quickly and aggressively as it is now.

Social media influencers, Tik-Tok, and the growing internet prominence have made marketing one of the most exciting and challenging aspects of running a business. However, for many companies, growing your SEO (search engine optimization) is still among the best ways to grow your brand and expand your marketing.

Why should you care about expanding your SEO?

If there’s one thing you don’t want to do, it’s waste precious resources, time being one of the most valuable, on something that won’t help. So is SEO worth your time?

The answer is yes. Expanding your company’s search engine optimization is one of the most proficient ways to grow your clientele. 93% of all internet experiences begin with a simple search engine query, and you need to be where your clients and prospects are.

The term ‘Google it’ has become ubiquitous in our modern technological age as the answer to almost any question. As a business owner, you cater to a market because you have a product that you believe in. By improving your business’s SEO, you further the chances of reaching the millions of people who believe in the ‘Google it’ strategy with your solution to their problem.

Strengthening and growing your company’s SEO may seem complicated, but it doesn’t have to be. These five simple tips will help you expand your company’s SEO over the coming year, and help grow your marketing in powerful ways.

Tip 1: Have a reliable website with fast page loading

The future is digital. There was once a time when the company’s operated out of storefronts and offices; now, employees work from home, and most transactions happened in a digital space.

Investing in a high-quality website can be expensive. However, it doesn’t have to be out of the question. Whatever stage your company is at, optimize your budget to attain the best website possible. Whether you can hire web developers or just start using a more sandbox, a prebuilt tool like Wix or square.com, investing in the best possible platform with the best page loading you can afford is worth the cost.

Tip 2: Produce quality content

You can do this at any stage of your business’s life span. Invest the time, talent, and discipline to ensure that what you are publishing will draw the eyes, interest, and business of those who find it. The exciting thing about producing quality web content for SEO can be relatively affordable, whether you are hiring an agency or creating the content yourself!

When you create content, you are not just creating content to make content – you’re producing content that will genuinely help your customer. So put yourself in their shoes and think about what would be helpful for them and what would lead them to understand that you have the answer to their solution.

High-quality photos, videos, articles, and well-maintained web platforms go a long way to help potential customers buy into your company.

Tip 3: Invest in a linking plan

Growing your company’s SEO involves producing content that curious consumers will discover. This is a game of creating content that will draw interest and build a solid linking plan that will always point a potential customer back to your product.

Linking your content well with a strategy can significantly impact your company’s website traffic. Think about when someone searches for something relevant to what you offer. Producing quality content that is correctly linked to your company means your landing page could be their destination. By investing in a linking strategy and then investing your resources to change and optimize that strategy as needed, you can join the thousands of businesses that have successfully grown their marketing through linking.

Tip 4: Social media is a powerhouse

One of the most exciting parts of marketing right now is the recent powerhouse that social media has become. By establishing a strong, quality-driven social media account with clear messaging, you can increase your company’s SEO.

Platforms like Instagram, Tik-Tok, and even Twitter service millions of people worldwide. With increasingly easy-to-use native content building tools, these platforms make getting your company’s name easier than ever.

Tip 5: Don’t be afraid to ask for help

The biggest key to success is knowing when to ask for help. Allowing professionals to help you increase your SEO can free you easier than ever to focus on other aspects of your business and deliver a quality experience to your customers.

To deliver the best experience you can to potential and existing customers, you need to be willing to provide the best. If you have questions about growing your SEO or can’t do it all independently, get help from trained professionals who can assist you!

Investing in a solid SEO strategy and then committing to making that plan happen is a huge step toward success for your business. In addition, using an agency like Kevin Miller that can help you understand your specific SEO needs and how to answer those needs can be a huge step toward growing your SEO.

Growing your company’s SEO is vital for staying relevant in today’s fast-paced, ever-changing marketing field. The truth is, you have competition – so take this step and get ahead of the curve. Increasing your SEO can dramatically increase your current clientele and grow your platform in new and powerful ways.

Story by Jacob Maslow

Related



