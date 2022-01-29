5 things to know about Amerifreight

Some people believe that when you move, you must either sell your car or drive it to the new destination. You definitely could sell your ride, pocket the cash, and buy a vehicle when you get to the new place. However, you can also get behind the wheel and travel by the open road. Those aren’t your only options, though.

You can hire a car shipping company to transport your car to its new home. Then, you’ll be able to travel however you want, maybe by plane or train, to get there. If you decide to go this route, there are certainly plenty of companies out there providing car shipping services today. But you should only want the best of the best for your vehicle.

It’s always good to do your research and read customer reviews for car shipping companies before choosing one. AmeriFreight reviews, for instance, can reveal useful information about the company’s services and customer service. If you’d like to learn more about AmeriFreight, below are five important things to learn about the company.

1. Discounts to help you save

One thing everybody should know about AmeriFreight is that the company offers discounts. The initial quote you receive may seem a little on the high end. However, there are savings to be had, thanks to deals. For instance, those in the armed services can receive $35 off with AmeriFreight. Meanwhile, students can take $25 off their purchases, and return customers get as much as $50 off any order. So, if you’re all about saving money, just know that this shipper has you covered.

2. Shipping services and more shipping services

If options are what you crave, you’ll want to consider using AmeriFreight. The company transports cars, pickups, and SUVs. Motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, boats, and campers can all be shipped too. Inoperable vehicles and collector or classic cars can be professionally moved as well. Other services available from AmeriFreight include:

Cross-country shipping

Long-distance shipping

Expedited shipping

Open transport or enclosed shipping

Door-to-door delivery

Terminal-to-terminal transport

3. A reputable car shipper

Another thing about AmeriFreight is that it is one of the top car shipping companies. That means you and your ride will be well cared for. To learn what makes this shipper trustworthy, be sure to look over the reviews left by previous clients. They should provide you with more than enough firsthand information to determine how reputable the company is.

In addition, you can even ask relatives or friends that have used AmeriFreight about their experiences. They’ll be more than happy to tell you what sets the shipper apart from the rest.

4. Some background info

AmeriFreight was founded in 2004. That means it has been around for a while and has the experience needed to safely transport your vehicle from point A to point B. Also, the business is based out of Peachtree City, Georgia. But you don’t necessarily have to live nearby to use the shipper’s services. So, if you need to have a vehicle transported from here to there, be sure to give the office a call.

5. A 4.0 overall star rating

Something else you should know about AmeriFreight is that it recently received a 4.0 out of 5.0 overall star rating from auto experts. As for the category of reputation, the shipper scored a 4.5. Services and customer experience also received 4.5 scores. Price is where the score drops off a bit. In that section, AmeriFreight acquired a 4.0 star rating.

Moreover, AmeriFreight also has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). According to the BBB website, the company has received 4.9 out of 5 stars on an average of 1,167 reviews.

Some final words

Not all car shipping companies are created equal. So take the time to research the businesses you’re thinking about using. That will help you find the car shipping company that meets your needs and budget.

Story by Cedric Jackson