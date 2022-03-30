5 signs you shouldn’t buy a used car

Published Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2022, 8:34 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Buying a used car is a better option for most people but there are many factors that the buyers must consider before making the deal.

A Quick PPSR Check is one of the best ways to know the bad signs about the used car. It will provide you with information on any accidents, repairs, and mechanical problems the car has had. You should also consider the odometer reading. If it’s higher than the actual mileage, you may want to reconsider buying the car.

Here are the 5 signs you shouldn’t buy a used car.

Accident

Accidents happen to everyone, so it’s not a big deal if the automobile you’re contemplating has been in an accident. Almost every used car has been in some kind of accident at some point in time. But, if your specialist notices that the vehicle’s 4 points (corners) have been patched, it’s possible that the vehicle was used by a careless driver who is also careless with servicing.

If the automobile has been in a very catastrophic crash, you may experience unanticipated issues later on, such as wiring issues caused by constricted cables or unequal tire pressure caused by a twisted chassis, and incapacity to balance the tires.

Oil leak

If you notice oil or another liquid leakage in the engine compartment, as well as the general state of the engine block, you should not acquire that particular used car. If you open the bonnet and everything is spotless, it means the user has recently washed it, which is great.

However, when the motor is freshly serviced, though, you may be unable to discover some aspects of the engine. So, our recommendation is to take it for a lengthy road test and afterward park it. Then take a look under the bonnet to see how it looks after that lengthy road test.

Motor oil

Examine the motor oil to ensure that it does not resemble black coffee with white cream. This means that a certain refrigerant has gotten into the motor oil. If the motor oil has recently been renewed, this will make things a little harder while inspecting.

That’s why it’s crucial to do that lengthy road test and then check the motor oil afterward to ensure it hasn’t altered in color and, most importantly, doesn’t contain any refrigerant. If you find that it has a creamy tint, the motor oil has definitely got refrigerant in it.

Rusty body

No one wants to buy a car that is wasting away. To avoid this, you can check beneath the car and you shouldn’t need a hoist to do just that. You may easily slide underneath the vehicle and examine it. You can get a glimpse of what’s going on beneath the surface. Another way to do so is to simply take your mobile smartphone and film a clip with the flashlight on, then position it underneath the suspensions, the chassis, and various spots, and then examine the footage. Sometimes you’ll notice some tailpipe corrosion, which isn’t unusual, but you wouldn’t want to spot anything too severe.

Technical malfunction

Be careful to check the vehicle thoroughly during the examination. Observe how the motor operates when you activate it. Be on the lookout for chassis rattles and sense how well the gear changes when the car is running. You do not want any of this, so stay away from any strange noises.

In conclusion, being aware of the car’s performance will save you a ton of time, effort, and money.

Story by David Cooper

Like this: Like Loading...