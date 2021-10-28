5 reasons why your business needs digital signage

Nobody can deny the impact technology has had on business operations across the globe. Tech has significantly changed various aspects of marketing to the extent that conventional methods such as radio jingles are becoming obsolete.

New and innovative forms of ad placement such as social media promotion and digital signage solutions by telemetrytv.com and other industry leaders have taken over the market.

What is digital signage?

You may have seen LCD monitors, projections, and even LED walls that clearly show directions, market products, advertise upcoming events and give tips. Those displays are ideal examples of digital signages.

Digital signage transcends the conventional billboards on Times Square, New York City. They are available in restaurants, museums, parks, schools, stores, and churches.

Digital signage is an efficient tool to convey information to a larger audience while entertaining them. But apart from advertising your services, there are other unique ways digital signage can benefit your business.

Offers effective customer outreach

Using digital signage is an effective method for ensuring your message reaches more people at any given time. Unlike static images and prints, digital signage allows you to communicate with each individual customer and tailor your message to their needs.

For instance, many retail stores display their goods using video content. But at your comfort and in real-time, you can switch things up and show reviews from social media, promotions, new goods, upcoming events, etc.

Introduce the power of social proof into your signage campaigns. All you need to do is update the information on your digital signage content management system, and your audience will get the updated information in no time.

Finally, digital signage solutions help you keep up with your business’s growing needs by retaining your loyal customers as your business expands.

Helps your business stand out from the competition

When customers connect with businesses via screen prompts and social posts, they feel attached to the company’s success stories. Intelligent business owners use the tech for advertising growth metrics like market share, sales figures, stock prices, and other information that sets them apart from the competition.

Switching to digital signage will help you manage online reputation, promote your brand, and trigger customer interactions to boost sales. So use digital signage options to share reasons why your business is taking over the market.

Provides instantaneous promotions and sales

Digital signage can enable businesses to create and display fast-paced campaigns that offer mouth-watering discounts to customers. These campaigns will ensure that the company can sell products off quickly and restock.

A “75%-off” sign will always pique customers’ interest when shopping at the mall. With digital signage, you can display these promotions from within (or outside) the mall. The displays will broadcast the sales to more people, increasing the likelihood of the item flying off the shelf.

Another instance of digital signage’s benefit is evident in the drawbacks of using older advertising methods. When businesses used paper posters to market their products, they had to keep them in safe storage.

But today, digital signs are immune to most of these outdoor hazards, making them perfect for creating awareness about valid information.

Easy to manage

The world is constantly changing, so your marketing and advertising strategy should be flexible to meet the market’s demands. Digital signage is manageable because it is easy to tweak and update a sign’s content instead of re-launching entire campaigns.

A typical example of digital signage is the Digital LED Notice Board used in banks to show their customer the current exchange rate. Those digital signages are connected to the internet and can update live information, saving you time and resources of changing information manually.

Can collect valuable data

Digital signage can be an effective way to gather necessary information when businesses try out new things. Unlike traditional signage, today, you can interact with customers via social media posts, etc.

Digital signage options with a CMS and internet access can register your customer’s presence via social media engagement with the clients. They can also help business owners fully understand what customers want by displaying polls that customers can take on the spot.

Brand strategists and marketers can use the data from these polls to restructure critical elements of a brand’s strategy to position it to serve its audience better.

Conclusion

Businesses need to capitalize on the vast opportunities that come with digital signage technology. Business growth has gone past bombarding consumers with ads and hoping something sticks.

The marketing world has grown to the extent that companies need to automate ads, collect data and actively update public information to stay ahead of their competitors. Digital signage solutions can enable enterprises to increase sales and revitalize the customers’ experiences.

Story by Olivia Jennings

