5 most unbelievable lottery winner stories

One of the biggest dreams almost everyone in the world has is winning the lottery, quitting the job, and figuring out how to spend the cash for the rest of life. As the lottery prizes start rising, more and more people buy tickets in hopes that they will be the lucky ones to win the unbelievable amount of money.

Even though winning the lottery is an incredible story in itself, it is usually followed by other interesting circumstances that make it even harder to believe. Below are some of the most unbelievable lottery winner stories that you can probably learn a lot from.

Frane Selak

Frane Selak is known as the “luckiest unluckiest man in the world.” According to an infographic created by Stefan’s List on this topic, he had escaped death seven times before winning the lottery in 2003. It seems that life has rewarded him quite well after torturing him for a couple of times.

In his lifetime, he survived a train accident, a plane crash, a bus accident, two car accidents, he was hit by a bus, and survived falling from a cliff. Finally, aged 74, he won the Croatian lottery prize worth $1 million.

Stephen Cooke

What’s better than winning $13 million on the lottery? One thing that can beat this is winning $26 million instead. This is exactly what happened to Stephen Cooke, an American who got a nice surprise twice.

After winning the lottery Mega Millions in America and thinking he had won $13 million, he went to the lottery offices to cash in his prize. There, he was told that he had actually won two of the three tickets for the $70 million Jackpot prize, which amounted to $26 million. He was probably the luckiest guy on the planet that day.

Aura D.

A lot of people play the lottery for years, hoping they will eventually win. As time goes by, they lose hope more and more and eventually quit. This is exactly what happened to Aura D. from Florida in 2017 after buying lottery tickets regularly her whole life.

She won $30 million on the Florida Lotto Jackpot after quitting her subscription. Her winning ticket was actually her last one. It seems like there cannot be better timing for luck to finally spot you. She didn’t even choose her winning combination but used computer-generated Quick Pick numbers.

Etta May Urquhart

When someone wins millions on the lottery, naturally everyone around them will be happy as well, hoping to get a piece of that huge cake. This was exactly what happened to Etta May Urquhart who won $51 million on Mega Millions in the USA. However, her son did not want a part of her winnings, but all of it.

She notified the authorities that her son stole her lottery ticket since he claimed that the money is his because the ticket was bought with his money. Luckily, Etta proved that she had bought the ticket with her own savings. In the end, she shared only a portion of her fortune with her son.

Marvin and Mae Acosta

Finally, a story that we can all learn a lot from. One of the biggest problems those who win the lottery have is not knowing what to do with the money. More often than not, they end up spending all of it in a short time on alcohol, drugs, parties, and luxurious travels.

However, Marvin and Mae Acosta were smarter than that. After winning California’s $327.8 million Powerball prize, they spent six months building a team of layers and financial advisors before claiming the prize. They didn’t want to take any chances with their newfound wealth.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by May 15, 2019, and expected to retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google