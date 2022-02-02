5 important benefits of standardized testing

Practically every child in K-12 schools in the United States has taken one standardized test or another. Standardized tests have long been used to measure academic achievements in U.S. schools. Most state governments make standardized tests mandatory in K-12 schools.

Standardized tests are exams administered and graded in the same manner for all test takers. They usually include various question formats like true or false and multiple-choice that are automatically graded for each test taker.

Additionally, colleges often use standardized test scores to assess students’ educational development and ability to cope with college work. Despite the criticism of this assessment system, standardized tests have benefited K-12 schools in numerous ways.

1. Provides students an equal opportunity for academic success

Standardized testing puts all students on a common footing, regardless of socioeconomic status, and allows them to have an equal shot at success. Students in all K-12 schools take the same exams. Therefore, teachers will have to work to ensure that their students can perform well in standardized tests.

Every child is born different and with varying learning capacities. Standardized tests encourage teachers to go the extra mile to support children that require closer monitoring for learning. If a teacher notices that a student is struggling in any specific area that can affect their ability to pass the standardized test, they can figure out ways to help them early. As a result, all students will have an equal chance to demonstrate their skills and knowledge.

2. Tool for checking the quality of school curriculum

Standardized testing is a valuable metric for checking the quality of school curriculum. Curriculum-based measurement (CBM) is objective and eliminates the subjectivity of classroom grading. Schools can use standardized testing scores collated over a period of time to evaluate their performances by comparing them with scores of students in other schools across the country.

If a school notices an improvement in test scores in one subject area, they can identify the reason for such progress and apply it to other subjects. On the flip side, if there’s a decline in students’ test performances, the school can figure out how to adjust their curriculum for better outcomes.

In addition, standardized tests make it easier for policymakers, parents, and educators to compare educational systems across different countries. This is seen with international standardized tests like PISA (Program for International Student Assessment) and TIMSS (Trends in International Mathematics and Science).

When students from various countries take the same tests, it is possible to identify which country has an education curriculum that works best. Therefore, countries with lower standardized testing scores can know how to improve their education systems.

3. Identifies areas for improvement

Standardized tests give teachers and parents (or guardians) an insight into what students are learning and how well they’re mastering the skills they learn. Without a standardized test, teachers may not know how much knowledge students gain and what areas they need to improve.

Parents with concerns about their children’s performances can communicate them clearly with the teachers based on the test scores. Similarly, a teacher can talk to a parent about their concerns regarding a child’s academic performance. As a result, both parents and teachers can collaborate effectively to support a child’s progress.

In addition, standardized testing allows teachers to pinpoint areas where they need additional training to educate children effectively. Teachers will also figure out what resources will be best for children’s learning.

4. Modern translation services

One advantage of standardized tests is that they make provisions for students who speak and learn in languages other than English. K-12 language services allow educators and parents to provide multilingual educational materials to students with diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds.

Since standardized testing is available in various languages, parents can effectively assess the quality of education their children are getting based on their test scores. If the test scores are much lower than that of their peers who learn in English, it means there’s an educational gap that must be filled. In that case, the educators must use different teaching methods or source better materials to ensure inclusive standards-based learning.

5. Helps hold educators accountable

Accountability is crucial in education; otherwise, the people responsible for playing essential roles in a child’s education may not put in their best. Standardized tests provide a benchmark for measuring progress, assessing performance, and pinpointing areas for improvement. Therefore, they are excellent tools for holding districts, schools, and teachers accountable for success or failure.

Without standardized tests, schools wouldn’t be held accountable for educating kids under their care. Also, an educator’s hard work would not be recognized if there is no standard for measuring their students’ performances.

