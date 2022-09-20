2020 U.S. Census requires voter notices of polling location changes
Voters in Virginia will receive notices starting this week in the mail regarding polling locations for the November 8 general election.
“Districts and polling locations have changed for some voters as part of the redistricting process following the 2020 Census,” Department of Elections Commissioner Susan Beals said in a press release Tuesday. “We encourage every voter to check their polling location on their voter notice.”
Every 10 years after the U.S. Census, district boundaries for federal, state and local offices are redrawn. The first November general election following the 2020 Census is November 8, 2022, according to the press release. All registered Virginia voters will receive a notification containing their district information and polling location regardless of whether any changes were made.
Virginia town elections were moved from May to November, so separate polling locations for town elections will not be listed.
In the latest redistricting process, Virginia maintained its 11 Congressional districts, however, many boundaries were altered to reflect demographic shifts. The new district boundaries were unanimously approved by the Virginia Supreme Court on December 28, 2021. The newly created Virginia Redistricting Commission was unable to reach an agreement on the new boundaries, so the court reviewed a proposal from two court-mandated special masters to reach a decision.
Voters can find their district and polling location information on the Virginia Department of Elections website.