2019 Artisans Studio Tour: Make it a handmade weekend

The 25th annual Artisans Studio Tour includes 46 artisans in 25 studios across Charlottesville and surrounding counties over the weekend of Nov. 9-10.

Central Virginia’s fall foliage provides a stunning backdrop to this free driving tour of the studios of returning favorites and new artisans.

“With so much to enjoy, why not make a weekend of it?” suggests Tour Director Nancy Ross. “Check out the northern cluster of studios, then after lunch in town, spend an afternoon visiting the studios in Charlottesville. After a casual evening dining in one of the more than 100 area independent restaurants, cafes, bistros, grills or pubs, wake early on Sunday to catch the rest of the amazing studios in the southern and western areas of the Tour,” adds Ross.

Check out www.visitcharlottesville.org for accommodation ideas, and organizers suggest booking in advance.

This year’s Tour brings five new artisans from around the state representing a variety of craft. Emerging artist Robert Turner as well as Johannah Willsey and Kyle Lucia (known together as Phoenix Handcraft) join Christina Boy in her Madison woodworking studio. From Central Virginia, Turner’s work as a copper roofer influences his fine metal & enamel jewelry. Coming from Richmond, mosaic artist Willsey and blacksmith Lucia combine their skills to create furniture, art, and home goods.

In Charlottesville, fiber and textile artist Charlotte Friese joins Nan Rothwell Pottery Studio. Friese creates contemporary apparel, accessories, and wall hangings influenced by nature. Ceramic artist Christina Osheim opens her Charlottesville studio where she displays ceramics exploring concepts of “high art” in everyday objects with humor and intellect.

There will be artisan demonstrations and opportunities to learn about the working processes throughout the Studio Tour. The Tour provides an excellent opportunity to purchase the work of talented professional artisans as unique gifts or for your own collection. The studios and artisans are varied, but their commitment to fine craftsmanship is a constant throughout the tour.

Directions and a map can be found on the studio tour website. You are invited to tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 9 and 10.

For more information about the Artisans Studio Tour and links to individual artisan websites, visit online at www.artisanstudiotour.com, like the Tour on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ artisans.studio.tour and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/ artisanstudiotour/, or contact Nancy Ross at director@artisanstudiotour.com or 434-973-6846.

