#2 UNC, #5 UVA set for Championship Weekend matchup on Saturday

Published Friday, May. 28, 2021, 10:32 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Fifth-ranked Virginia and second-ranked North Carolina meet on Saturday in the semifinal round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.

The ACC foes are facing each other for the third time this season and for the first time in the NCAA Tournament since the 1994 NCAA Quarterfinals in Chapel Hill.

UVA (12-4), an at-large selection, is the No. 4 national seed. The Cavaliers advanced to their 24th Championship Weekend with a 14-3 win over No. 5 seed Georgetown in the quarterfinal round.

North Carolina (14-2) also earned an at-large bid and is the No. 1 national seed. The Tar Heels advanced to their 14th Championship Weekend with a 12-11 overtime win against Rutgers.

Game Coverage

The game will be televised live on ESPN2. Anish Shroff will call the play-by-play, while Paul Carcaterra and Quint Kessenich will provide analysis. ESPN2 will also simulcast the broadcast on the WatchESPN app, or by logging onto ESPN.com/watch.

There will be a live radio broadcast in the Charlottesville area on WINA 1070 AM and 98.9 FM. Luke Neer will provide the play-by-play and Doug Tarring will add analysis.

Related

Comments