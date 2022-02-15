1xbet review

There is no need to introduce 1xbet India because it is one of the most, if not the most famous and popular bookmakers. 1xbet provides its customers to bet on sports, eSports, and a large number of casino games. The site is available in more than 60 languages. This bookmaker was founded in 2007, so it offers services to its customers for about 15 years, during this time 1xbet managed to earn a great reputation, so this bookmaker uses more than 400,000 people around the world, which is nothing short of amazing.

1xbet India

1xbet is very popular in India. This is due to the fact that the bookmaker offers its Indian customers recharge in their national currency (rupees), in addition to the currency Hindus offer a large number of methods to recharge. In addition, 1xbet is legal in India, like many other popular bookmakers, so Indians can use all the services of 1xbet India and not be afraid that it is illegal.

Pros of 1xbet

In order to understand why 1xbet is so popular and why it has so many fans, just consider the most significant advantages of this bookmaker. The main pros include:

It has been on the market for about 15 years and has gained trust worldwide;

The bookmaker offers its customers a large number of choices in betting;

A large number of payment methods. Customers are offered a huge number of ways, through which you can both deposit and withdraw earned money;

High odds. 1xbet has some of the most favorable odds on sports and eSports events;

First deposit bonus. One of the nicest welcome bonuses among the most popular bookmakers;

Loyalty Program. Regular customers are offered a wide range of bonuses, from cashback to free spins or even insurance bets.

The pros of 1xbet do not end here, but these are the main ones you should pay attention to when choosing a bookmaker, which you want to use on a permanent basis.

Offers from 1xbet

If you are going to use 1xbet, you will not get bored, because the bookmaker offers a large number of opportunities and bets on all kinds of events. The offers from 1xbet can include:

Sports betting. Sports betting has a very large selection of disciplines such as cricket, soccer, basketball, tennis, hockey, volleyball, Australian soccer, badminton, darts, horse racing, dog racing, and others.

Betting on eSports. A very popular direction nowadays, 1xbet offers bets on the most popular cyber disciplines such as League of Legends, Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, World of Tanks, Rocket League, and others.

For fans of live games, there is a live casino, the choice is also impressive, the site has a large number of tables and a variety of presenters for every taste. The most popular providers with games are Playson, PG Soft, Rabcat, Barbara Bang, Holle Games, Mancala, High 5 Games, and others.

How to start betting on 1xbet?

To get started you will need to take a few simple steps, which you can read below.

Account registration

On the top panel, find the sign that says “Register”, choose how to register, and fill out a short form with valid information about you.

Make a deposit

Go to the tab of making a deposit on the top panel of the site, select a convenient payment system and fill out the details.

Place your first bet or start a casino game

In the “sports” tab select the sport you are interested in, then select any of the offered events and the betting amount. You can play casino games in the “Casino” and “Live Casino” folds, just select a game and start playing.

Technical customer support

Technical customer support is another strong point of the bookmaker. Given the fact that 1xbet has a very large number of customers, it can be assumed that they also have a lot of different questions that they can not solve using only the information from the FAQ, so they ask for help. You can contact support in 4 ways.

Live Chat. To contact via live chat, you need to click on the tab in the bottom right corner of the screen on the site.

Social Media: well-known social networks Facebook and Twitter.

Email: info-en@1xbet.com.

Phone: +49 800 588 96 74.

Support is responsive and always ready to help, but before you go there, check out the frequently asked questions, because it often happens that this information is enough to solve the problem.

Loyalty program

Another plus of the site is a loyalty program that constantly encourages active players and rewards them for frequent play. At 1xbet there is a unique promotion in which every day selects 10 thousand players and their winnings are doubled. The only exception is that you cannot use free bets. And the most enjoyable part of the loyalty program is the VIP-cashback. This loyalty program has eight levels. The level is directly proportional to the size of the cashback. To raise the level, you need to play as much as possible in the casino, and at reaching the half-last (VIP) level the player receives exclusive offers, privileged support, and is not tied to the result of the game cashback on all his bets.

1 level – cashback is 5% from the lost bets.

Level 2 – cashback is 6% from the lost bets. It is necessary to gain 300 000 points for achievement.

Level 3 – cashback is 7% from the lost bets. It is necessary to gain 1 000 000 points in order to reach this level.

Level 4 – cashback makes 8% from the lost bets. In order to reach this level, it is necessary to accumulate 2 000 000 points.

Level 5 – cashback is 9% from the lost bets. In order to reach this level, it is necessary to accumulate 5 000 000 points.

Level 6 – cashback is 10% from the lost bets. To reach this level it is necessary to collect 15 000 000 points.

Level 7 – cashback is 11% from the lost bets. To reach this level it is necessary to collect 25 000 000 points.

Level 8 – cashback depends on the type of game and can be up to 25% of the lost bets. To achieve it, it is necessary to accumulate 75 000 000 points.

FAQ

Can I use two accounts at the same time?

Using two accounts at the same time is against 1xbet’s policies. This is owing to the fact that customers can take advantage of the site’s different benefits on a regular basis. If you create multiple accounts, they can all be blocked.

What is a loyalty program?

The loyalty program is a so-called club that any user can join. To increase the pro level, you need to be active and constantly play different modes. Bonuses can be in the form of cashback or free bets. The amount of the cashback and the number of bets depends on your level.

Why do i need to verify my account?

This is a classic procedure that bookmakers oblige their customers to undergo to prevent their services from being used by fraudsters and bots. The information you provide will not be disclosed in view of the privacy policy.

Are there any specific types of bets?

Yes, there are specific types of bets and among them, there are bets on politics and weather conditions.

Story by Advik Rabkha