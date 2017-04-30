 jump to example.com

Warner, Kaine reintroduce Marketplace Fairness Act

Published Sunday, Apr. 30, 2017, 9:34 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, along with Senators Mike Enzi (R-WY) and Dick Durbin (D-IL), introduced the Marketplace Fairness Act of 2017 – legislation that would give states the right to collect the sales and use taxes they are owed under current law from out-of-state businesses or online retailers.

mark warner tim kaine“Right now, small businesses are being forced to compete on an uneven playing field. Local, brick-and-mortar business collect sales taxes from their customers – but many large, online vendors do not,” said Warner. “That practice disadvantages local businesses and robs states of revenue to invest in local priorities like roads, bridges, and schools. This bipartisan bill levels the playing field for bricks-and-mortar retailers to compete against outside and online stores and lays the groundwork for a fairer retail market.”

“I have heard from small businesses across Virginia asking us to help them compete fairly against big online retailers, and I am proud to reintroduce this critically-needed, bipartisan legislation,” Kaine said. “It is unfair for us to ask our brick-and-mortar shops to play by one set of rules and have a different set for those outside of the Commonwealth. We need to level the playing field, and this is a step in the right direction.”

The Marketplace Fairness Act of 2017 would grant states the right to require that out-of-state businesses, such as those selling online or through catalogs, collect state sales taxes on purchases sold into their states. Under current law, online retailers are required to collect and remit sales taxes to states only where the retailer has a physical presence, putting brick-and-mortar small businesses at a disadvantage against online retailers. This sales tax loophole treats out-of-state retailers differently than local businesses, creating a price disadvantage. In Virginia alone, this has led to hundreds of millions of dollars in owed revenues that are never paid, undermining Virginia’s ability to invest in important programs, from K-12 education to funding for roads and bridges. This legislation would change this physical location requirement, while providing an exemption for small businesses whose sales do not exceed $1 million per year.

The Senate passed a version of the Marketplace Fairness Act in 2013 on a bipartisan vote. The House did not act on the legislation and it did not move forward. This legislation is supported by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, Virginia Association of Counties, the Virginia Municipal League, and numerous local governments and small businesses in the Commonwealth.

U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander (R-TN), Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), Elizabeth Warren, (D-MA), Roy Blunt (R-MO), Jack Reed (D-RI), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Edward Markey (D-MA), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and Mike Rounds (R-SD), are also cosponsors of the legislation.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
AAA: Have gas prices peaked?
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for May 1-5
Dinner Diva: Cultural foodie
Offense edges defense 23-19 in final VMI spring football scrimmage
McAuliffe announces 2017 Governor’s Challenge Champions in Economic and Personal Finance
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: May 1-5
Squirrels ambush Goats to even series
Liberty rolls past Longwood, 13-4
Power surge lands Potomac a 10-3 win
EMU seniors finish in style with 6-3 win at Lynchburg
Chiang wins third straight for Lynchburg
Aquaculture predators create problem for the industry
VMI Keydets drop middle game of series to Radford, 9-3
ACC has 43 players chosen in 2017 NFL Draft
Men’s lacrosse: UVA season ends with 17-11 loss to Penn
Greenhouses and high tunnels allow farmers to get a jump on spring
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 