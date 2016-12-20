 jump to example.com

Virginia Tech computer model for child pedestrians will help automakers design safer cars

Published Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, 2:14 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

virginia tech pedestrian study

As car safety standards evolve to include requirements for features that protect pedestrians, computational models developed at Virginia Tech will help guide automakers.

Every year, around 5,000 pedestrians in the U.S. are killed in car accidents, and more than a 100,000 more are injured.

And although total traffic-accident fatalities are declining, the percentage involving pedestrians is increasing, perhaps as advanced safety features designed to protect the vehicle’s occupants help reduce fatalities among those inside the car.

A new computational model developed at Virginia Tech will help automakers design cars that can protect pedestrians, as well. The research, published recently in the journal Accident Analysis and Prevention, allows safety engineers to predict the consequences of an impact between a car and a pedestrian and test the effectiveness of potential safety features.

Costin Untaroiu, who led the project, is a research associate professor in the Virginia Tech-Wake Forest School of Biomedical Engineering and Sciences and the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics in theCollege of Engineering. The team also includes researchers at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The pedestrian model is based on anthropometric data for a 6-year-old child. Motor vehicle accidents are a leading cause of death for children; according to the National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration. Approximately one-fifth of children killed in car accidents in 2013 (the last year for which data are available) were pedestrians.

Regulations for cars sold in the U.S. are starting to include requirements for pedestrian safety, which have been part of European regulations for several years. As a result, automakers, suppliers, and researchers are working together to develop and assess safety features, such as external airbags or softer hood materials, that might reduce the risk to a pedestrian in the event of an accident.

Computational models will play a significant role in that effort.

Physical experiments with crash test dummies are time-consuming to set up and conduct, and don’t always accurately represent a human victim. Observational data collected from real-world accidents is informative, but not necessarily representative.

“The problem with real data is that every data point is different,” Untaroiu said. “Was the person running, what was the gait like, how were his legs positioned — this is unknown data.”

Computational models can give a more complete picture of an accident, and yield results more quickly than physical experiments. More powerful computers are making processing times shorter and shorter.

“When I was a Ph.D. student, one numerical simulation took two weeks,” Untaroiu said. “Now we can do the same simulation in one day. In another five years, it might take one hour.”

Creating a computational model of a child is more complex than simply shrinking a model of an adult. Children have different proportions — for example, their heads are larger relative to their bodies than adults’ — and their bones, which do not fuse completely until adulthood, have different material properties.

To create a realistic model of a 6-year-old, the researchers used anatomical data supplied by the Wake Forest University School of Medicine and published data on the material characteristics of juvenile bones.

Using this physical data, the researchers built a computational model that calculates the motion of more than half a million points, or nodes, on the body during the milliseconds following a simulated crash. The results help predict potential injuries, focusing on large bones of the lower extremities — the most likely to be impacted — and the complex joint at the knee.

This model will be used by a global consortium of automakers collaborating to develop universal computational models that can be used across the industry to test designs for pedestrian safety. Untaroiu has previously developed a computational model of a vehicle occupant used by this group.

The team is also developing three computational models for a variety of adult pedestrians. By running tests with computational models spanning a range of physical properties, automakers can ensure that safety features will protect the broadest possible range of pedestrians.

Untaroiu may also add details to the child pedestrian model, such as internal organs, that could help make it even more accurate.

“You can always improve a model,” he said.

The Virginia Tech-Wake Forest School of Biomedical Engineering and Sciences, housed in the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mmechanics, is partially supported by the Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Science.

Discussion
 
Top Stories
a

Viewpoints: Del. Steve Landes talks politics, 2017 General Assembly

State Del. Steve Landes joins Viewpoints to talk about the upcoming 2017 Virginia General Assembly session.

Wayne Theatre Snow White and the Prince Workshop explores musical theater

The Wayne Theatre is launching a new education workshop for aspiring actors and backstage theatrical professionals starting in January.

Your coin bucket can support the Salvation Army

Jason Perdieu with the Salvation Army is gearing up for his 48-hour marathon session ringing the bell at the Red Kettle.

AAA: Nearly 3 million Virginians will travel for holidays

Nearly 3 million Virginians—the most on record—are expected to travel for the year-end holidays, according to AAA.

United Way president, CEO stepping down to take new job

Cynthia Pritchard is stepping down as president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Augusta, effective Feb. 10, the nonprofit announced.

Kim Sours (left) and Crystal Graham (right) with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention accept a check from Jon Stallard and Chris Opstad Allen with E&J's Deli Pub in Waynesboro. (Photo by Chris Graham)

E&J's Deli Pubs makes contribution to local suicide prevention efforts

E&J's Deli Pub in Waynesboro presented a check to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for $1743.00 toward the Greater Augusta Out of the Darkness Walk held in October.

Viewpoints: Father Daniel Robayo talks immigrant rights in Valley

Father Daniel Robayo, pastor of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Harrisonburg, talks about local efforts to advocate for immigrants' rights.

Wayne Theatre brings holiday classics to big screen

The Wayne Theatre is celebrating the holidays on the big screen with a series of movie favorites beginning Saturday, Dec. 17.

 
Recent News

Recent Sports

Recent Politics

Recent Business

Viewpoints
 
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here.

Missed a show? Watch OnDemand and on our YouTube channel.

Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.

AFP Business

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
 

Advertise

Get information on readership and advertising online with us.


AFP Classes

Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.


Web Design

You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.


Graphic Design

Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.


Marketing/PR

Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.


Search Engine Optimization

The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.


Video/Audio

Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.


 