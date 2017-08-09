Quinnipiac poll: Northam leads in Virginia governor race

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam holds a 44-38 percent lead over Republican Ed Gillespie in the Virginia governor’s race, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released today.

Libertarian Party candidate Cliff Hyra is at 4 percent.

Northam had a 47-39 percent lead over Gillespie in a June 21 survey by the independent Quinnipiac University. This earlier survey did not include a third party candidate.

Independent voters back Gillespie 39-30 percent, with 8 percent for Hyra. Democrats back Northam 89-5 percent, with 1 percent for Hyra, as Republicans back Gillespie 89-1 percent, with 3 percent for Hyra.

Northam leads 51-33 percent among women, 48-39 percent among white college educated voters and 56-21 percent among non-white voters. Gillespie leads 44-35 percent among men, 54-28 percent among white voters with no college degree and 47-38 percent among all white voters.

“The Virginia governor’s race leans toward Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, but not overly so. With three months until Election Day, the race remains competitive,” said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

Virginia voters give Northam a 35-18 percent favorability rating, with 45 percent who haven’t heard enough about him to form an opinion of him. Gillespie gets a 38-27 percent favorability rating, with 34 percent who haven’t heard enough to form an opinion. For Hyra, 87 percent haven’t heard enough to form an opinion.

