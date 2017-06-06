McAuliffe announces Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund Awards

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced $2.7 million in funding to support 40 Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund awards representing targeted areas of promising research commercialization, including advanced manufacturing, cyber security, energy, environment, information technology, life sciences, and unmanned systems.

“The Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund has provided funding to Virginia’s innovators at critical points in their research, helping them find solutions to important state, national and international problems,” said Governor McAuliffe. “These awards will contribute to the Commonwealth’s growing leadership position in technology innovation and research excellence, while generating significant long-term economic benefits and growing the new Virginia economy.”

During this round, applications were invited under five programs to support the private sector, academia and nonprofit research institutes across the state: Commercialization, Eminent Researcher Recruitment, Matching Funds, SBIR Matching Funds, and STTR Matching Funds.

Applications underwent a four-step review process beginning with administrative compliance performed by the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) and followed by a subject matter evaluation reviewed by subject matter experts drawn from industry, academia and government. Applications were then evaluated by members of theResearch and Technology Investment Advisory Committee (RTIAC), a board of university, industry and economic development experts who made recommendations for funding to the CIT Board of Directors for final approval. Managed by CIT, the CRCF supports technology priorities identified in the Commonwealth Research and Technology Strategic Roadmap.

“The projects funded through this program have the potential to create solutions for some of the most pressing issues we face today.” said Karen Jackson, Virginia’s Secretary of Technology. “As we continue to build the new Virginia economy, investments in the commercialization of new technologies is a catalyst for new company development and job creation for future generations.”

The following CRCF projects will be awarded, contingent upon acceptance of award terms and conditions:

Commercialization Program

418 Intelligence Corp. (Herndon), Development of a Reusable Cyber Tournament Module for Competition Based Analyst Skills Development, Mr. Mark Jaster, $50,000, Cyber Security

Altede LLC (Blacksburg), Altede–Allergy Test Development: Fast, Easy and Affordable Tests for Food Allergens, Starting with Gluten, Mr. Edward Champion, $50,000, Life Sciences

Arcus Analytics (Fairfax), An Integrated Data Management Platform for Maintaining Civil Infrastructure, Mr. David Perkins, $49,909, Information Technology

Contraline, LLC (Charlottesville), A Vas-Occlusive Male Contraceptive that Can Be Reversed Non-Invasively Using UV-Photodegradation, Mr. Kevin Eisenfrats, $50,000, Life Sciences

Counter-Drone Research Corporation (Vienna), Rogue UAS Detection and Interdiction – Mobile Prototype Development, Mr. Tim O’Shea, $50,000, Unmanned Systems

DHK Storage, LLC (Herndon), Data Center Power Efficiency and Cooling, Mr. David Klein, $50,000, Energy

Excavation Alert Systems, LLC. (Charlottesville), SignalTape Utility Protection System, Mr. Ryan Dunn, $25,000, Energy

FluxTeq LLC (Blacksburg), Inexpensive BTU Meter Used to Increase Building Energy Efficiency, Mr. Rande Cherry, $46,650, Energy

GreenOps Ammo Inc. (Williamsburg), Commercialization of Environmentally Benign Shotgun Ammunition, Mr. Jason McDevitt, $49,600, Environment

Land Design Technologies LLC (Blacksburg), Storm Quality Quantity Toolset (Storm Q2) Software Development, Dr. Randy Dymond, $50,000, Environment

metallum3d Inc. (Crozet), Microwave Densification for Metal 3D Printing, Mr. Nelson Zambrana, $50,000, Advanced Manufacturing

RTM Vaccines (Richmond), Human Lyme Vaccine Proof of Concept for Commercial Development, Dr. Richard Marconi, $50,000, Life Sciences

Sonotherm LLC (Charlottesville), Energy Efficient, Ductless HVAC System Using Thermoacoustic Technology, Dr. Don Jordan, $49,466, Energy

Spheringenics, Inc. (Richmond), Product Development for a Sustained Release Biologic Delivery System, Dr. Christopher Dosier, $50,000, Life Sciences

TruWeather Solutions (Reston), Micro Road Weather Data to Accelerate Fielding of Autonomous Transportation Vehicle, Mr. Donald Berchoff, $50,000, Unmanned Systems

Ultrasonic Probe LLC (Glen Allen), Periodontal Probe based on Ultrasound Technology, Mr. Jack Singer, $25,000, Life Sciences

Eminent Researcher Recruitment Program

George Mason University (Fairfax), Recruitment of Eminent Scholar in Bioengineering in Partnership with INOVA Health System, Dr. Kenneth Ball, $250,000, Life Sciences

Matching Funds Program

College of William and Mary (Williamsburg), Manufacturing of Boron Nitride Nanotube-Based Thermal Management Materials for High-Performance Electronics, Dr. Hannes Schniepp, $100,000, Advanced Manufacturing

Eastern Virginia Medical School (Norfolk), Screening for Safe Biochemical Methods to Induce Expression of Tissue Repair Protein, Dr. Xiaoli Zhao, $100,000, Life Sciences

George Mason University (Fairfax), A Multiplexing Photoacoustic Theranostic System for Treatment of Breast Cancer, Dr. Carolina Salvador-Morales, $99,989, Life Sciences

George Mason University (Fairfax), Development of DRGN1, a Komodo Dragon-Inspired Peptide for Wound Care, Dr. Monique van Hoek, $100,000, Life Sciences

University of Virginia (Charlottesville), Development of a Device to Improve Lithium-Ion Battery Reliability, Dr. Gary Koenig, $100,000, Energy

University of Virginia (Charlottesville), High-Bandwidth Line-Speed Network-Processing Framework, Dr. Kevin Skadron, $100,000, Information Technology

University of Virginia (Charlottesville), Fiber-Optic Based Thermoreflectance and Optical Property Measurement System, Dr. Patrick Hopkins, $100,000, Advanced Manufacturing

Virginia Commonwealth University (Richmond), Dual Function Anti-Metastatic Agents for Triple Negative Breast Cancer Treatment, Dr. Nicholas Farrell, $100,000, Life Sciences

Virginia Commonwealth University (Richmond), Development of Highly Efficient Materials for the Conversion of Solar Energy into Heat for Domestic Water Heating and Solar Water Desalination, Dr. M. Samy El-Shall, $100,000, Energy

Virginia Institute of Marine Science (Gloucester Point), An Innovative Mechanism for Reducing Nitrogen and Phosphorus Inputs to Virginia Waters, Dr. Kirk Havens, $99,450, Environment

Virginia Tech (Blacksburg), Computed Tomography Without Moving Parts for Fast and Portable Biomedical Imaging, Dr. Guohua Cao, $100,000, Life Sciences

SBIR Matching Funds Program

Cerillo, LLC (Charlottesville), Improvement of a Miniaturized Multiwell Plate Reader, Mr. Kevin Seitter, $50,000, Life Sciences

dbS Productions LLC (Charlottesville), Integration of Enhanced UAV Sensor Sweep Widths with Search & Rescue Find Software, Mr. Robert Koester, $50,000, Unmanned Systems

Ghodousi, LLC (Alexandria), Assistive Digital Vision for the Blind, Dr. Arman Ghodousi, $49,940, Life Sciences

NanoSafe Inc. (Blacksburg), Mobile Analytical Platform for Lead Detection in Drinking Water, Dr. Cary Hill, $50,000, Environment

Service Robotics & Technologies (Arlington), SRT’s Map-based Facility Management System for Robots and Smart Devices, Dr. Gregory Scott, $50,000, Information Technology

SoundPipe LLC (Charlottesville), Enhanced Drug Delivery with GUIDE-Tx and Microbubbles, Dr. Joseph Kilroy, $50,000, Life Sciences

Spheringenics, Inc. (Richmond), Sustained Release Delivery System for Treatment of Chronic Wounds, Dr. Christopher Dosier, $50,000, Life Sciences

Springbok, Inc. (Charlottesville), A Non-Invasive Image-Based Skeletal Muscle Analytics Tool, Dr. Xue Feng, $50,000, Life Sciences

SynaptiCAD (Blacksburg), Commercialization of Blockchain Technologies, Dr. Peter Menegay, $49,783, Information Technology

STTR Matching Funds Program

Acomhal Research, Inc. (Roanoke), Development of Biodegradable Nanoparticles Encapsulating a Novel Therapeutic Peptide to Eradicate Glioblastoma Cancer Stem Cells, Dr. Samy Lamouille, $50,000, Life Sciences

BEM Controls (Falls Church), An Agent-based Self-Learning System for Efficient Building Operations and Automated Participation in Electricity Markets, Dr. Saifur Rahman, $49,650, Energy

ElectraWatch, Inc. (Charlottesville), Field Probe to Measure Degree of Sensitization (DoS) of 5XXX Aluminum Alloys, Mr. Ryan Dunn, $50,000, Advanced Manufacturing

The list of FY2017 and prior year CRCF award recipients can be accessed at www.cit.org/initiatives/crcf-awards/.

CRCF FY2018 opportunities will be posted on the CIT website at www.cit.org/initiatives/crcf/. Those interested in receiving CRCF announcements should email crcf@cit.org or fill out the online form to join theCRCF Listserv.

About the CRCF and R&T Roadmap

The CRCF advances science and technology based research, development and commercialization to drive economic growth in the Commonwealth and create and foster high potential technology companies. In support of the Commonwealth’s overall plan to maximize the return on investment of taxpayer dollars and to enhance economic development, CRCF awards must further the goals set forth in the Commonwealth Research and Technology (R&T) Strategic Roadmap, a comprehensive planning tool the Commonwealth uses to identify research areas worthy of economic development and institutional focus. It provides elected and other officials with priorities in key industry sectors that have commercial promise and that are eligible for new CRCF awards.

About the Center for Innovative Technology

Since 1985, CIT, a nonprofit corporation, has been Virginia’s primary driver of innovation and entrepreneurship. CIT accelerates the next generation of technology and technology companies through commercialization, capital formation, market development and revenue generation services. To facilitate national innovation leadership and accelerate the rate of technology adoption, CIT creates partnerships between innovative technology start-up companies and advanced technology consumers. CIT’s CAGE Code is 1UP71.