Landes touts support for House re-election campaign
Del. R. Steven Landes today announced the roll-out of “Leaders for Landes,” a group of over 30 locally elected officials and leaders expressing their support for Delegate Landes’ re-election to the House of Delegates in the 25th District.
“I am grateful for the support of these influential men and women whom I’ve worked with over the past 21 years,” said Delegate Landes. “I am humbled to be endorsed by such a broad range of distinguished leaders who share my commitment to the Commonwealth. It has been an honor to work with so many dedicated elected officials, who have provided wise counsel to me, and who have been so supportive in my efforts to represent our shared constituents.”
“Steve Landes is a genuine leader in the House of Delegates. I truly appreciate his hardworking attitude and commitment to public service. Because of Virginians like Steve, the Virginia General Assembly works better and harder,” said Congressman Bob Goodlatte of Virginia’s 6th Congressional District. “Elected officials on both sides of the aisle acknowledge his thoughtful approach to legislation. Steve’s push for fiscal responsibility and limited government advance our efforts together on behalf of the people of the Commonwealth.”
“The people of the 25th District are fortunate to have a leader like Steve Landes fighting on their behalf. Steve shares my commitment to conservative governance and the people of Virginia. I appreciate the fiscally responsible approach he’s long advocated for Virginia’s state budget and the leadership he has provided in educational reform,” said Congressman Garrett of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District. “I enjoyed serving with him in the Virginia General Assembly and look forward to continuing our work together for the betterment of the Commonwealth.”
2017 Leaders for Landes
- Mr. John Adams, Republican Candidate for Attorney General
- The Honorable Lowell Barb, Rockingham County Commissioner of Revenue
- The Honorable Dickie Bell, Virginia House of Delegates, District 20
- The Honorable Rob Bell, Virginia House of Delegates, District 58
- The Honorable Ken Boyd, Albemarle County Board of Supervisors
- The Honorable Carol Brydge, Augusta County Circuit Clerk of Court
- The Honorable Jason Buyaki, Albemarle County School Board
- The Honorable Rick Chandler, Rockingham County Board of Supervisors
- The Honorable Ben Cline, Virginia House of Delegates, District 24
- The Honorable Dennis Driver, Mt. Crawford Town Council
- The Honorable Fred Eberly, Rockingham County Board of Supervisors
- The Honorable Gerald Garber, Augusta County Board of Supervisors
- The Honorable L. Todd Garber, Rockingham County Treasurer
- The Honorable A.R. “Pete” Giesen, Jr., Former Member, Virginia House of Delegates, District 25
- The Honorable Tom Garrett, U.S. Congress, 5th District of Virginia
- The Honorable Todd Gilbert, Virginia House of Delegates, District 15
- Mr. Ed Gillespie, Republican Candidate for Governor
- The Honorable Bob Goodlatte, U.S. Congress, 6th District of Virginia
- The Honorable Emmett Hanger, Virginia State Senate, District 24
- The Honorable J. E. “Chip” Harding, Albemarle County Sheriff
- The Honorable Chaz Haywood, Rockingham County Circuit Clerk of Court
- The Honorable Richard Homes, Augusta County Treasurer
- The Honorable Bryan Hutcheson, Rockingham County Sheriff
- The Honorable Terry Kelley, Augusta County Board of Supervisors
- The Honorable Bill Kyger, Rockingham County Board of Supervisors
- The Honorable Barbara Massie Mouly, Former Member, Albemarle County School Board
- The Honorable Bob May, Former Chairman, Rockingham County School Board
- The Honorable Mark Obenshain, Virginia State Senate, District 26
- The Honorable Marshall Pattie, Augusta County Board of Supervisors
- The Honorable Steven Schofield, Bridgewater Town Council
- The Honorable Jean Shrewsbury, Augusta County Commissioner of Revenue
- The Honorable Robert Tracci, Albemarle Commonwealth’s Attorney
- The Honorable Vance Wilkins, Former Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates
- The Honorable Larry Wills, Augusta County School Board
- The Honorable Tony Wilt, Virginia House of Delegates, District 26
Discussion