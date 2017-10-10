Landes touts support for House re-election campaign

Del. R. Steven Landes today announced the roll-out of “Leaders for Landes,” a group of over 30 locally elected officials and leaders expressing their support for Delegate Landes’ re-election to the House of Delegates in the 25th District.

“I am grateful for the support of these influential men and women whom I’ve worked with over the past 21 years,” said Delegate Landes. “I am humbled to be endorsed by such a broad range of distinguished leaders who share my commitment to the Commonwealth. It has been an honor to work with so many dedicated elected officials, who have provided wise counsel to me, and who have been so supportive in my efforts to represent our shared constituents.”

“Steve Landes is a genuine leader in the House of Delegates. I truly appreciate his hardworking attitude and commitment to public service. Because of Virginians like Steve, the Virginia General Assembly works better and harder,” said Congressman Bob Goodlatte of Virginia’s 6th Congressional District. “Elected officials on both sides of the aisle acknowledge his thoughtful approach to legislation. Steve’s push for fiscal responsibility and limited government advance our efforts together on behalf of the people of the Commonwealth.”

“The people of the 25th District are fortunate to have a leader like Steve Landes fighting on their behalf. Steve shares my commitment to conservative governance and the people of Virginia. I appreciate the fiscally responsible approach he’s long advocated for Virginia’s state budget and the leadership he has provided in educational reform,” said Congressman Garrett of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District. “I enjoyed serving with him in the Virginia General Assembly and look forward to continuing our work together for the betterment of the Commonwealth.”

2017 Leaders for Landes