Fishburne welcomes Del. Steve Landes to First Formation
Published Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, 2:39 pm
Fishburne Military School will officially open its Fall Session tomorrow with its traditional First Formation.
This year’s event will feature a special presentation by Virginia Delegate Steve Landes who will honor the late J.B. Yount III (FMS Class of 1956). Landes will read and present the school with a copy of the joint resolution that was passed by the Virginia House of Delegates honoring the life and service of Mr. Yount.
Representative from the George Washington Birthday Parade Committee will also be on hand for the First Formation of the Corps of Cadets. Fishburne Military School earned top honors in this year’s Old Town Alexandria parade celebrating the birthday of our first president. The Alexandria parade is the oldest and largest such event in the nation.
It is during this First Formation ceremony that the Corps of Cadets is officially formed for the new academic year. The 2017 – 2018 Battalion Commander and Company Commanders will be announced and subsequently charged with leadership of the new Corps.
FMS Alumni, FMS Families and Friends are all welcome to attend.
