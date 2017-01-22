 jump to example.com

Earth Talk: Any recommendations for vegan health, beauty products?

Published Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, 7:13 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

earthDear EarthTalk: Do you have any recommendations for vegan health and beauty products?
– Janice T., Brooklyn, NY

The problem with many common personal care items is the toxic load they bear. According to researchers from the Environmental Working Group (EWG), one in eight of the 50,000+ ingredients used in many of our favorite lotions, lipsticks and lathers are industrial chemicals, including carcinogens, pesticides, reproductive toxins and hormone disruptors. Since the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has no regulatory authority over cosmetics, consumers take their chances when they use personal care products.

One way to play it safe is to look for vegan health and beauty products, which are typically made from organic, all-natural ingredients, use earth-friendly packaging and don’t contribute to the harm of any animals. While vegan cosmetics tend to be a little pricier than their conventional counterparts, you get what you pay for with regard to your health and your conscience.

A perennial favorite of the eco-minded is Lush, a handmade green-friendly cosmetic company. Lush is famous for its all-natural, organic, vegetarian product line (80 percent of products are vegan-approved) including face and hair masks, cleansers, exfoliates, makeup and bath bombs. A few customer favorites from Lush include Ocean Salt exfoliating scrub and Cup O’ Coffee and Rosy Cheeks face masks.

Another vegan-friendly personal care products company is Mineral Fusion. Like Lush, Mineral Fusion has a full line and is also dedicated to using natural ingredients that make you feel healthy and beautiful. Mineral Fusion’s tinted moisturizer is elegant yet perfect for daily use with simple yet soft coverage.

Yet another great choice is Andalou, which uses all non-animal based ingredients in its shampoos, lotions, hair treatments, lip balms, masks and exfoliates—90 percent of its products are completely vegan. And unlike many of its competitors, Andalou discloses its full ingredients lists.  A few favorites include Andalou’s Sponge exfoliator, Vitamin C BB beauty balm and Instant Pure Pore facial mask.

Another great health and beauty product many vegans swear by is organic coconut oil. This all-natural “cruelty-free” product is inexpensive and widely available and can be used for a wide range of health and beauty applications. You can eat it, use it as lotion on your skin and face, put some in you hair to help nourish dead ends, use as a teeth whitener and even as an organic makeup remover.

For more ideas, Vegan.com’s Makeup Guide is an exhaustive list of dozens of cruelty- and chemical-free face, hair, skin, nail and bath products. If you’re wondering whether or not a beloved product already taking up valuable real estate on your bathroom shelf contains ingredients that are unhealthy or bad for the environment, look it up on EWG’s Skin Deep, a searchable database of toxic ingredients in cosmetic and personal care products. Currently EWG rates more than 64,000 personal care products in Skin Deep.

Of course, there’s more to good health than what you put on the outside of your body. Eating fresh and organic ingredients, drinking plenty of water, getting enough sleep and exercising regularly all promote good health and hydration to the skin. Living a balanced lifestyle will keep you energized and feeling fresh everyday.

CONTACTS: Lush, www.lushusa.com; Mineral Fusion, www.mineralfusion.com; Andalou, www.andalou.com; Vegan.com, www.vegan.com/guides/makeup; Skin Deep, www.ewg.org/skindeep/.

EarthTalk® is produced by Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss and is a registered trademark of the nonprofit Earth Action Network. To donate, visit www.earthtalk.orgSend questions to: question@earthtalk.org.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

AAA: Gas prices trending back downward

Across the Mid-Atlantic region, gas prices are slowly retreating, with many regions dropping two to five cents in the last week.

Marial Shayok: Improved play keys UVA in ACC winning streak

Marial Shayok came out of the gate looking like the latest in a line of UVA guards picking up the slack for guys lost to the NBA.

Your game MVP for #16 UVA: Would you believe Jack Salt?

Remember when UVA center Jack Salt got two minutes at Pitt? Two minutes for the starting center. That same Jack Salt couldn’t get off the court Saturday. Literally.

Movie on Augusta County WWII POW camp screening at the Wayne Theatre

The Wayne Theatre is hosting a screening of a documentary about an Augusta County World War II POW camp.

UVA Board of Visitors to begin organizing presidential search

UVA President Teresa A. Sullivan has asked the Board of Visitors to begin a presidential search process that will determine her successor.

Can Trump revive manufacturing? Waynesboro as a case study

Waynesboro isn’t the Rust Belt, but if you know the city’s economic history at all, well, it isn’t all that different.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Trump, Democrats and the media

Chris Graham talks about the upcoming inauguration, protests by Democrats and the whining of the news media in today's Street Knowledge podcast.

Bathroom bill is dead: But what about that LGBT anti-discrimination bill?

Minutes after killing the bathroom bill, a GOP-controlled committee killed a bill that would have protected LGBT individuals from being fired for being gay.

Study: UVA slashes opioid use while improving pain scores

A study of more than 100,000 surgical cases at UVA Health System found patients’ pain scores improved even as doctors gave fewer opioids.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Wrapping #16 UVA road win

Chris Graham breaks down the 71-54 road win for #16 UVA at Boston College on this installment of Street Knowledge.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 