Zion Williamson injury update

Duke freshman Zion Williamson has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 right knee sprain. He is progressing as expected, and his status is day-to-day.

Williamson sustained the injury in the first minute of Wednesday night’s game versus North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and did not return. The freshman is second in the ACC in scoring (21.6), third in rebounds (8.8) and leads the conference in field goal percentage (.683) and steals (2.2).

No. 1 Duke (23-3, 11-2) returns to action Saturday at Syracuse at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.

