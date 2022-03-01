Youngkin updates COVID-19 Action Plan: ‘Time to chart a path to normalcy’

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has updated Virginia’s COVID-19 Action Plan, which includes doubling down on the the commitment to providing additional vaccine events throughout the Commonwealth.

Now, if only the people who voted for him would get their shots.

“As we have learned to live with the coronavirus pandemic over the past two years, we know that we can protect lives and livelihoods. With increased immunity to omicron, and a decline in cases and hospitalizations, now is the time to chart a path to normalcy,” Youngkin said.

That path to normalcy, as outlined in the Action Plan, includes “refocusing health care on the whole of an individual and the whole of health care infrastructure.”

“Individuals who have their health care needs met and are addressing underlying conditions can better handle new health risks,” the plan states. “Communities that have stronger healthcare systems with higher staff retention and more access to available resources are better prepared to support their neighbors.

“We have seen the negative impacts of COVID-19 on individuals’ other health care needs as they have been struggling to maintain the necessary care to keep those needs addressed or managed. We have seen those with obesity, diabetes, asthma, and other underlying conditions to be more at risk, which is why Governor Youngkin wants to refocus resources on caring for the whole of an individual. Additionally, over the last two years, mental health has become a significant issue, especially for younger generations. Working with communities to address these underlying needs will be at the forefront of the Commonwealth’s efforts.”

The Action Plan also pledges to grant flexibilities to health care workers and facilities.

“My updated COVID-19 Action Plan and Executive Order 16 are a path forward for all Virginians that addresses the current needs for flexibility, continually encourages individuals to get the vaccine, and allows individuals to make decisions regarding their own health,” Youngkin said.

Story by Chris Graham