Youngkin signals abortion restrictions coming to Virginia in 2023

Virginia’s Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, is wasting no time telling you what he’s going to do now that states can restrict a woman’s right to an abortion.

In a statement issued Friday, after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed five decades of legal precedent by overturning Roe v. Wade, Youngkin said he has asked a group of Republicans in the General Assembly to “join us in an effort to bring together legislators and advocates from across the Commonwealth on this issue to find areas where we can agree and chart the most successful path forward.”

“I’ve asked them to do the important work needed and be prepared to introduce legislation when the General Assembly returns in January,” Youngkin said.

The governor singled out State Sens. Siobhan Dunnavant and Steve Newman and Dels. Kathy Byron and Margaret Ransone as the state legislators he plans to work with to lead this effort, and in case you’re wondering where things are headed, well, he answered that part of things in the statement.

“I’m proud to be a pro-life governor and plan to take every action I can to protect life. The truth is, Virginians want fewer abortions, not more abortions,” Youngkin said.

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, also a Republican, has no real power over anything, because Virginia’s Constitution really doesn’t seem to give much thought to the position, other than giving the person holding it the power to bang the gavel at the State Senate, and vote to break ties in the event that there is one.

Her statement – “I look forward to working with the Governor and the General Assembly in the next legislative session on legislation that respects life” – only matters if there were to be a tie vote in the Senate, but still.