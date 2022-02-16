Youngkin opens applications for human trafficking prevention commission

Gov. Glenn Youngkin today announced his administration is seeking applications for individuals to participate on the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support.

“My administration is committed to ending the scourge of human trafficking in Virginia, which is why I signed Executive Order Number Seven to establish this Commission on my first day in Office. I look forward to reviewing the recommendations from the Commission as we work to make Virginia safer,” Youngkin said.

The Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support was created as an advisory commission within the Office of the Governor. The purpose of this commission is to increase law enforcement awareness, empower and support survivors, and enhance prevention education in the Commonwealth.

The commission will make recommendations to the Governor and General Assembly with the goal of identifying ways to prevent human trafficking and increase support to survivors in the Commonwealth.

“We need dedicated people within their field of expertise to lend a shoulder to the wheel to help stop the repeated crimes of commercial sexual exploitation,” Youngkin said. “Be part of a team that will make a difference with the development of strategies of holding perpetrators accountable under the rule of law by applying to be on the Commission. There will be no tolerance in the Commonwealth for those who participate in any form of human trafficking,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Robert Mosier.

Applications for this commission can be submitted here.