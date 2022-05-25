Yard Goats nip Flying Squirrels in extras, 4-3

The Richmond Flying Squirrels could not back up a strong start from Matt Frisbee in a 4-3 defeat to the Hartford Yard Goats in 10 innings on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

Richmond (22-17) fell in extras for the first time this season and have lost three of the last five games.

Frisbee worked his longest start of the season, pitching six scoreless innings with five strikeouts. It was the fourth scoreless start in Frisbee’s career with the Flying Squirrels.

With a runner at first and two outs in the third, Mike Gigliotti rocketed a two-run homer out to right field and claimed a 2-0 Richmond lead. It was Gigliotti’s second home run of the season and his first since his Double-A debut on April 9 at Bowie.

The Yard Goats (25-15) made it a 2-1 ballgame in the seventh inning off an RBI groundout by Willie MacIver.

After a two-out double by Brandon Martorano in the bottom of the seventh, Shane Matheny brought him home with an RBI single and increased the advantage to 3-1.

In the eighth inning, Ezequiel Tovar launched a solo home run and Aaron Schunk tied the game, 3-3, with an RBI single.

R.J. Dabovich (Loss, 3-1) worked scoreless ninth inning but had a run score in the 10th off a Richmond throwing error to push Hartford ahead, 4-3.

Two runners were on in the 10th inning for the Flying Squirrels, but P.J. Poulin (Win, 2-1) collected a strikeout and induced a game-ending double play to secure the win.

Hartford starter Karl Kauffman allowed three runs through 6.2 innings and struck out eight Richmond hitters.

The series continues Wednesday with Field of Greens Night where special menu items will be served for fans with dietary restrictions while bringing attention to food allergy awareness. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Blake Rivera (2-1, 5.23) will make the start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Noah Gotsis (0-0, 3.86) for the Yard Goats.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

