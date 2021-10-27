Writing assignment ideas for high school: Top 10

When most teachers introduce a new writing project, students usually respond with groans, moans, or a sudden stomachache that needs an immediate trip to the nurse’s office. It is critical to communicate formal contexts. Students must establish their viewpoints, back them up with evidence, identify counterclaims, and synthesize ideas in both formal and informal settings. Because of the nature of academic writing, teachers should never feel obligated to forsake helping students establish a love for writing. We can have the best of both worlds. So, what kinds of writing exercises do the majority of high school students enjoy? We’ll share the list of top 10 writing ideas, presented by the Easyessay website, that students will love.

1. Dialogue journals

A diary in which a teacher and a student reply back and forth is a continuous dialogue that allows teachers to create relationships with each student while modeling writing and observing their growth. Begin by writing a brief entry for each of your students in a separate Google Doc. Select themes that you already know they’re interested in, and include personal information about yourself.

2. Ransom poetry

A common ransom note is a message made composed of cutout letters, words, and photos intended to conceal the criminal’s handwriting. Create poetry that describes who you are using this ransom note approach (cutting out letters and photos from magazines and newspapers). To get to know your classmates, share your “ransom” poem with the class or a small group.

3. Poetry scavenger

Encourage students to look around their school, house, and neighborhood for bits of language that they might use to create poetry or a poetic collage. Phrases, words, and statements from signs, periodicals, flyers, and even snatches of conversations they overhear may be copied or photographed. After students have gathered their words, they can create a poem out of the scraps, usually by selecting a focal theme to bring the piece together.

4. Shared sensory

Students should be divided into three groups and given an object to describe. They determine as a group which of the three senses they will concentrate on (hearing, sight, smell, taste, and touch). Each person is given a particular body sense, and they must write a brief paragraph explaining the thing using only that sensation. To construct a final descriptive piece, the group integrates components from each of the paragraphs.

5. Student to student letters

Create a group of pen pals or a small letter-writing group. Use the offered prompts and sample questions to have students write back and forth to one or more peers. Teach students to assess their audience and maintain a written dialogue as they write to several peers over numerous letters. Encourage pupils to add activities they designed themselves in their letters to their classmates.

6. Alternate ending

Ask the students to rewrite the finale of a well-known piece of literature that they have studied in English class. They must find a way to make the ending ironic or amusing, and then tell the class about their new narrative ending! They may even leave out character names and see if the class can figure out what story you’ve changed the title too!

7. Acrostic associations

Simple poems in which each letter of a word or phrase starts a new line in the poem are known as acrostics. Younger kids can begin by writing anything simple, such as their initials or favorite food, vertically down the paper. Students can put down a word or phrase relating to a topic they’ve been working on or in which they have a particular interest before starting to write.

8. Tapestry poems

Put your students in groups of two and have one of them choose a title for the poem. Each student composes a nine-line poem. When they’re finished, the pair collaborates to weave the poems together into one. The set of 18 lines must be included. Students may make grammatical alterations and adverb and adjective adjustments, but the majority of the poetry should remain unchanged.

9. Adapt a text to relate to the current conditions

Assign students the responsibility of recreating a scene from a narrative, show, or movie, taking into account what needs to be changed for it to be realistic in today’s world while maintaining the original core themes and meaning.

10. Happy list

Allow children to make a list of their favorite activities. These should be activities that they enjoy. Instruct them to keep this list on hand for situations when they are feeling particularly anxious, worried, or overwhelmed by school or life in general. When students need a break during the school year, they can refer back to this list for ideas on how to renew their spirits.

Takeaway

Teachers should attempt to instill similar attitudes toward writing in the students, just as you should encourage them to read for pleasure as well as for instructional purposes. To do so, you must strive to avoid framing writing as a chore as if it were a harsh medicine that must be eaten for the sake of their health. As we’ve seen in the activities mentioned above, you can make even the most basic writing tasks more enjoyable with a little creative thinking. All that is required is a pinch of creativity and a dash of effort.

Story by Addys Mayers

