 ‘Wonders from Webb’ program offered Sept. 30 at Blue Ridge Music Center

The National Park Service will host a “Wonders from Webb” program from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Blue Ridge Music Center, milepost 212.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The event will include viewing images from the James Webb Space Telescope and a night walk.

Corrie Ann Delgado, a NASA jet propulsion laboratory solar system ambassador, will share images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope in the indoor amphitheater.

At 8 p.m., a national park ranger will lead a walk in the dark and share how to navigate the night sky. Attendees are encouraged to bring a flashlight and dress in layers for the cool mountain weather. All ages are welcome.

The Echo Ridge Astronomical Society will provide telescopes for attendees to take a closer look at celestial objects. Visitors may also view a meteor and a piece of a moon rock.

The event is presented in partnership with NASA, Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, Belk Observatory at the Claytor Nature Center of the University of Lynchburg, Blue Ridge Astronomy Club and Echo Ridge Astronomical Society.

For more information, visit BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.