wonders from webb program offered sept 30 at blue ridge music center
Culture

 ‘Wonders from Webb’ program offered Sept. 30 at Blue Ridge Music Center

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
a star is born
Carina Nebula captured in infrared light by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope/Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI

The National Park Service will host a “Wonders from Webb” program from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Blue Ridge Music Center, milepost 212.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The event will include viewing images from the James Webb Space Telescope and a night walk.

Corrie Ann Delgado, a NASA jet propulsion laboratory solar system ambassador, will share images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope in the indoor amphitheater.

At 8 p.m., a national park ranger will lead a walk in the dark and share how to navigate the night sky. Attendees are encouraged to bring a flashlight and dress in layers for the cool mountain weather. All ages are welcome.

The Echo Ridge Astronomical Society will provide telescopes for attendees to take a closer look at celestial objects. Visitors may also view a meteor and a piece of a moon rock.

The event is presented in partnership with NASA, Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, Belk Observatory at the Claytor Nature Center of the University of Lynchburg, Blue Ridge Astronomy Club and Echo Ridge Astronomical Society.

For more information, visit BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

