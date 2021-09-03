Women’s Soccer: VMI tops Hampton for second straight win

Published Thursday, Sep. 2, 2021, 8:02 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Entering the match with momentum following last Saturday’s victory over Winthrop, the VMI women’s soccer team kept it going with a 2-0 win over visiting Hampton University Thursday evening at Patchin Field.

A physical match with a combined 29 fouls, the Keydets (2-3-0) scored first in the 24th minute when freshman Riley Flanagan took a pass from Whitney Edwards-Roberson, took a step to the right and shot the ball into the upper right corner of the Hampton net just over the outstretched arms of Hampton goalie Sydney Johnson.

The reigning SoCon Offensive Player of the Week, Flanagan has now scored a goal in three straight games to lead the Keydets this season.

The Keydets took a 1-0 lead into the half having taken 14 shots at the Hampton goal while the Pirates (1-2) registered seven shot attempts.

Hampton came out aggressive in the second half and logged 10 shot attempts, but VMI took advantage of a scoring opportunity in the 79th minute when Maggie Beckman crossed the ball to the left to Hannah White, who received it and shot it into the upper right side of the Hampton net for her first career goal at VMI.

“It was a tough, hard-fought game,” said VMI head coach Chris Haught-Thompson. “Credit to Hampton – they really made us work. It was a physical game but fortunately we found our opportunities and scored two great goals.”

Senior Maria Vargas led the Keydet with five shots during the match while Flanagan, Sarah Anschutz and White each took three. The Pirates’ Cami Pereira led Hampton with seven shots with Zaria Ascue coming in second with three.

VMI sophomore goalie Jillian Hall picked up her second individual win of the year with nine saves throughout the match. Hampton goalie Sydney Johnson finished with five in her loss.

The Keydets now hit the road for eight consecutive games during the month of September and into October. VMI will head northeast to Baltimore, Maryland, to face UMBC in a non-conference tilt Saturday night at 7 p.m.