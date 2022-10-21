Women’s Soccer: #8 UVA, with second-half goal, gets win over Wake Forest, 1-0

Eighth-ranked UVA posted its 10th shutout of the season, and got a Maggie Cagle goal four minutes into the second half that held up, in a 1-0 win over Wake Forest Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium.

After controlling the bulk of the first half, the Cavaliers (11-2-3, 4-2-2 ACC) came out on the attack early in the second. Jill Flammia played a ball ahead through the middle of the field out toward the right where Haley Hopkins picked it up in stride at the corner of the box and raced toward the endline.

She then played the ball back toward the spot for a one-touch redirect from Cagle who put it into the upper right corner.

“I’m really proud of the team. It was a good win,” UVA coach Steve Swanson said. “We did some things well and it was good to get the clean sheet for sure. Wake Forest is a good team and we know from previous games that it was going to be very competitive. With the way we drew in the last two games, for us to come out and keep the clean sheet and the win here against a good Wake team is a good thing. We have to come out ready to go again on Sunday.”

Virginia will continue to play at home on Sunday when the Cavaliers host NC State.

Kick is set for 2 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium and the Hoos will honor seven seniors in ceremonies prior to the start of the match.