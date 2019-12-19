Women’s Basketball: UVA adds grad transfer
Recent Texas Tech grad Tihana Stojsavljevic will be joining the UVA women’s basketball program, coach Tina Thompson announced today.
And by recent, we mean that Stojsavljevic graduated from Texas Tech this month with a degree in political science.
She will be pursuing a master’s at UVA, and will be immediately eligible to compete in athletics, with eligibility in the spring semester and also in the 2020-2021 season.
“I am very excited about the addition of Tihana,” Thompson said in a news release. “She brings the type of energy and work ethic we need and enjoy! Her ability to play inside and out will add to our versatility. This is a great pick up for us.”
Stojsavljevic, a 6’3” forward, was a three-star recruit coming out of high school in Zagreb, Croatia. She played parts of two seasons at Maine and Texas Tech.
The Cavaliers are 4-5 this season.
